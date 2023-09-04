Hey Mama Monday: Is Art for All Ages, Mama?

Greetings!



“But now, O LORD, thou art our father; we are the clay, and thou our potter; and we all are the work of thy hand.” Isaiah 64:8

I am in the middle of planning our annual Homeschool Project Fair where children turn in projects in science, history, geography, and more. More than all other categories, the fine arts category always has the most entries. Children of all ages are the work of God’s creative hand. And, it seems that children love to copy God’s beautiful artwork as displayed in His creation.

Never underestimate the power of art in a child’s life. It just might be their future.

God knew that one of my children would end up as an art major, but I had no idea. I did not realize how important art would be in his future. But, by God’s direction, we became involved in a few art classes along the way, went to museums, entered contests, and met artists of many kinds. All of these things were involved in the shaping of my son’s gifting from God even though I was oblivious.

We may not have known the future, but as we allowed God to guide our homeschool path, He brought forth what He knew all along. He knows your children and the giftings He has given them. Trust Him to direct you as you walk this path of obedience. Sometimes, you don’t know which activities will ignite the flame of their future.

Remember, our Great God is an artist, and we want our children to be like Him. He shaped each child, and He has good works for each one to do. Let’s get them creating art and copying the Master Artist Himself and bring Him glory in all we do.

“For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God has before ordained that we should walk in them.” Ephesians 2:10

~Deborah