How to Start Again After the Holidays, Mama

What is wrong with me? I am definitely not ready to even think about school yet. In fact, I am feeling a little down. My biggest problem is my focus is on me! How I feel. What I need. How I fail. This is the real reason for my blues. I need a change of perspective.

God has given me all that I need for life and Godliness.

God has given us food, clothes, and a warm house in which to live and laugh and love.

God has always provided enough to share with others.

God continues to give me strength for one more day (and children helpers in training).

God has provided a bounty in His Word so my soul can delight in abundance.

Jesus was afflicted, rejected, and reviled by men so that I might live and move and have my being in Him (especially in those difficult relationships).

God has sent people to my house that He might draw them to Himself and teach us all to be loving servants.

The Holy Spirit is doing His work in the hearts and lives of my children and teens as I find help at His throne of grace.

God gives me the desire and ability to do His will while teaching me the grace of flexibility.

Jesus is worth celebrating every day, all year round!

God has blessed me to keep my children home where they belong to train for His purposes and discover what they were created to do for Him.

Real life can be discouraging, especially now, and our hearts can be easily overwhelmed. This is when we need to get a higher perspective from a safe, strong place.



“Hear my cry, O God; attend unto my prayer. From the end of the earth will I cry unto thee, when my heart is overwhelmed: lead me to the rock that is higher than I. For thou hast been a shelter for me, and a strong tower from the enemy” (Psalm 61:1-3).



He knows our frame, that we are but dust. He is the Excellency of power that dwells in us and holds us together. Cry out; He hears. To Him be the glory and the power, forever and ever. Amen!



If you are wondering if you are achieving anything by homeschooling, check this out. You will be highly encouraged.

~Deborah