Homeschooling While Working, Mama

I homeschool full time. I work full time. I pray for wisdom all the time. There are two things that we keep in mind as I work from home and also homeschool. They are. . .

keeping family as first priority. scheduling with flexibility.

Family First

My family must always come first; so I must often set aside the business that is calling my name to deal with the important relationships that are calling my name. No matter how urgent the work, I choose to turn and give my full attention to that child who needs me. If I know family is first then when I am tempted to keep working, I choose instead to read that book to the preschooler who came to me or go over that teen’s book report or participate in whatever they are doing.

Scheduling with Flexibility

Most of my work is done where the kids are doing their schoolwork. That way we are all together, and I am still available to answer any questions or pop in to take care of something. When I had little ones, this was their play time. Older children traded off playing with the younger children between their subjects. Typical days had us homeschooling from after breakfast until early afternoon. Then came chores, dinner prep, outside activities, or interests or hobbies at home. This was also when I would spend time with my non-readers. At naptimes and bedtime, I was able to work a few more hours, if needed. Another option was to take a few children with me to a local bookstore or park or play-place to get some work done away from home.

There are times when my work load is urgent, and the family schedule becomes flexible and wraps around the work schedule. Then there are those times that I am overwhelmed and do not know which way to turn or which voices to listen to. This is where prayer comes in and often where my husband steps in to help bring balance and clarity to the schedule. It is a daily, minute-by-minute, balance of priorities.

It takes more concentrated effort to make work and school happen at the same time and have both be done well. But it can be done with the right priorities, flexible scheduling, a supportive family, and much prayer as we do all things heartily as unto the Lord.

“And whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men; Knowing that of the Lord ye shall receive the reward of the inheritance: for ye serve the Lord Christ” (Colossians 3:22-24).

~ Deborah