Homeschool Strategies for the Indoor Months, Mama

We have had some beautiful snow here in Colorado! However, the cold keeps the kids indoors most of the day so we try to keep everyone constructively occupied. We like to take some of these days off from the regular workbooks and learn differently on “cabin fever” days. Here are some ideas of what that looks like.

You can learn math concepts with LEGOs.

Games are fun and provide great educational value.

Here are ideas for making writing enjoyable.

For art, we get out the paints, polymer clay, sketch pads, stamps, or coloring books and get creative—often while listening to a classic read-aloud.

For science, we have made our own Silly Putty® and slime recipes. We have grown crystals, raised sea monkeys, made bird feeders, and done fun experiments during these months.

Watching educational documentaries while folding laundry or listening to audio books while doing chores are always favorites for winter days.

Memorizing Scripture together can take time so an indoor day is a great day to work on copywork, repeating the verses.

Add in some instruction in teaching manners while providing cookies and tea.

Whatever you find to do, try to savor and enjoy daily life together. Smile at your children. Find the positive in every situation. I am learning to smile and persevere no matter what life brings (rather than my normal reactions which light everyone’s fuse with frustration and impatience). Those little ones will be big ones tomorrow, and they will either be frustrated and impatient parents or full of joy. The choice is ours to model today.

“Watch, stand fast in the faith, be brave, be strong. Let all that you do be done with love” (1 Corinthians 16:13-14).

~Deborah