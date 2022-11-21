Happy Thanksgiving, Mama!

Hey Mama,

Happy Thanksgiving! I’m going to keep this brief because you’ve got a turkey to defrost and a dozen pies to bake—am I right? One thought for today: what’s on your menu? I know the usual is turkey, dressing, cranberry, pumpkin. . .lots and lots of pumpkin—but what’s on the menu of your heart?

GRATITUDE – To the One Who has made your whole life (as a Mama) possible.

LOVE – To those around your table and the One who put them there. Give Him praise, Mama! It’s His holiday, too.

REVERENCE – To Him because He is (and that’s enough).

Your family at The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine wants to wish you a very blessed holiday and give you some ideas on how to spend Thanksgiving today.

And remember, Mama. . .

We have so much to be thankful for! God is so good. So faithful. And this life is SHORT—endure, Mama. Be found faithful in the end so you hear, “Well done, My good and faithful servant.” That day will be glorious. No more tears. No more sadness. No more grief over children, loved ones, and those who betray. You have an enemy. . .but you know Who wins, don’t you? Eyes up, Mama. Keep them on Jesus. His hand is on your head today.

Happy, blessed Thanksgiving!

-gena