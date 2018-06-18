Hey Mama Monday: God Is Waiting and Ready to Hold You Up

Hey Mama, this is kind of urgent so I am typing fast; forgive any mistakes here. The urgency comes from the fact that I have heard you are in a heap of tears, because the grief is a lot to bear right now. You keep walking yet troubles still come, today even, new problems are before you. And it hurts. It’s pure grief. The pain pierces. Why is it piling up instead of resolving itself, you ask. Where is He? Where is our great God, our Savior?

Mama, I know it sounds like a broken record, but I am going to say it again and again – CLING to Christ. This is all happening for a reason and there are many, many good things that will come from it. He works all things for good, remember? God is not a liar. This is straight from His word. Stand firm on it. Do not look to your left or to your right. Eyes on Him.

And here’s what I want you to do right now. Read Psalms 34. Read it all, and do it slowly and out loud. You can read it to your kids or better yet, pull away for a minute, go into your closet alone, and just read it so your ears can hear it. Mama, you need to know about these passages. (I vote for the closet if you can get away a few minutes)

This part here – try to remember it. Commit it to memory, OK?

The eyes of the Lord are toward the righteous

And His ears are open to their cry.

The face of the Lord is against evildoers,

To cut off the memory of them from the earth.

The righteous cry, and the Lord hears

And delivers them out of all their troubles.

The Lord is near to the brokenhearted

And saves those who are crushed in spirit.

Did you hear that, Mama? THE LORD IS NEAR TO THE BROKENHEARTED. You are crushed and that’s when He is right next to you, as tight as can be. He’s holding you even now, Mama. Go read His words and find comfort. It’s not over. He wins. You win. This season will pass; I promise. Go read now, Mama. His hand is on your head, and He goes with you.