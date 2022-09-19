From Elementary School to Middle School Homeschooling, Mama

Was it yesterday my toddler was putting noodles in her sock and washing her toes in her milk and then covering herself in lotion and markers? Sometimes when they are little, we don’t see how this creativity and exploration will ever be a good thing. But allowed some room and some guidance, they will grow up into creative, imaginative, productive children.

Today, that toddler is nearly grown and is my middle schooler. Now she does lots of math, science, history, and music and reads lots of good books. Her favorite thing to do is arts and crafts and completing projects—not a surprise there! But we did not get from toddlerhood to middle school overnight. One day, one minute, one change at a time. (His mercies are new every morning.)

The transition from elementary school to middle school is as easy as the next level up from the last. Precept upon precept, one day at a time. Maybe a little high school prep will begin here, such as a little more writing and a little more serious study of math and, of course, lots of good wholesome reading and research material.

One of the blessings of homeschooling your children is that who they are is not squashed out or shushed up, but they are allowed to blossom and bloom in whatever area they wish, taking as much or as little time as necessary. . .

Some days, I look at my middle schooler, and I want to cry at missing all the elementary things, missing that baby face, and at all the changes taking place (physically, spiritually, and developmentally). And when I do, I cry out to the Lord for wisdom.

He reminds me that we hold the glory of God in these jars of clay to show His power and glory to His children and to His world (2 Corinthians 4:7). And we have access to the main textbook that covers everything we need for instruction, for correction, and for training His children in righteousness to completion so that they are equipped for every good work in their lives (2 Timothy 3:16-17).

Change is a beautiful thing from infancy to adulthood. And your home is where education starts and ends naturally. It’s God’s beautiful design for the family.

Enjoy this fall season as you keep those middle schoolers Home Where They Belong!

~Deborah