Economics: More Important Than You Think, Mama

Hey Mama,

Today you may have awakened with a sense of dread. All too common, especially these last few weeks, right? The enemy is ever-ready and alert, poised to steal our joy, interrupt our thoughts (or prayers), and get our minds off Christ.

That old Devil’s primary job is to lie—to make things seem worse than they really are. To shine a spotlight on whatever will distract from what is true. To remind us we don’t have the funds for “whatever.” To deceive our children, coaxing them as far away as possible from their parents’ Godly influence. To dupe frazzled Mamas into justifying public schooling rather than the Godly discipleship God has called us to, by educating them in the Lord with a Biblical worldview. To remind us of what could have been . . . to hint at meaningful careers not too late to pursue.

You earned those opportunities; are you just going to give them up? Your kids would be happier if they had a bigger allowance, more things. And you would finally reach that professional caliber, gain real recognition in life. It’s not too late; you have time . . . just put the kids in school!

He will try to bring us low in sadness and in grief. To fix our minds firmly planted on Self. To convince us our self-esteem is paramount (when that whole indulging concept is actually contrary to God’s Word, which is die to self; live for Christ!). To whisper in our ear that our friend is holier-than-thou, doesn’t really like us, is a phony. That our husband didn’t mean it when he apologized last night. That we need to hold on to grievances, be slow to forgive because Self needs care, more.

Don’t listen to the Liar, Mama. It accomplishes no good thing. Instead, plant your mind in God’s Word, pray to the One Who loves you. He will never leave you. In the meantime, gain a little encouragement from The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine.

And remember, Mama . . .

If the enemy can sink our spirits, if he can point us self-ward, he has won the moment. It’s a mini-victory for him, an attempted poke in the eye of our Lord God. If we are deceived, we are not effective in our walks. The moment is stolen and thus wasted. In God’s Word, the Devil is referred to as “the father of lies,” a perfect description. All of us are affected by his antics, but the good news is we don’t have to remain there. The Bible teaches that he flees when we resist him. We obey God’s Word, walk in truth, pray, ignore the lies, and keep our minds focused on Christ. The enemy hates that kind of activity, and he goes away.

But here’s what I want to focus on right now, Mama. See the Scripture below? You have a trustworthy Father. He is the Truth. He loves you and has called you to this path. He thinks of you constantly! His plans are good! Don’t buy into the lies. Walk as the daughter of the King that you are. Stay the course, Mama. And guess what? You already know this, but I’ll say it again: His hand is on your head today.

“How precious also are thy thoughts unto me, O God! How great is the sum of them! If I should count them, they are more in number than the sand: when I awake, I am still with thee” (Psalms 139:17–18).

– gena

