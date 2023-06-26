Do You Have an Eternal View of History, Mama?

Hey Mama,

A verse that brings me great comfort is this one because it reminds me of the bigger picture: “It is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness.” – Lamentations 3:22-23

God is eternal. He has been around since before the days of old. He does not change. So stable. Never wavering in His love towards us. And a great characteristic of this God we serve is His never-ending mercies for His children. Before we knew Him, He loved us. He had great MERCY and compassion for us, even in our sin! I love this verse because I’m shown (yet again) that I am on His mind. Never alone. Just as we love our children, He loves His: you and me.

“Remember, O Lord, thy tender mercies and thy lovingkindnesses; for they have been ever of old.” – Psalm 25:6

What must history look like to God? Maybe it’s like re-reading a favorite book, knowing full well how it ends, yet still excitedly turning each page because you STILL want to see what happens. God is eternal . . . FOREVER . . . and His view of history must be so different from our own always-failing, doomed-to-repeat-it mentality.

Aren’t you glad His mercies are NEW every day, forever, eternally? That makes me smile, Mama, as do these encouraging words about teaching our children history from some of your favorite authors at The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine.

And remember, Mama. . .

Today is a new day. Yesterday is in the past. You may have had some discouraging moments and feel like you are still recovering. Maybe something upset you yesterday, and you’re not quite over it. Can today be any better?

“I blew it again. Why can’t I do better as a mom, be a more patient wife? Smile more? I’ve got permanent scowl lines . . .”

As you go about your activities today, remember these truths:

We serve a merciful God.

He is patient, kind, compassionate, slow to anger, and affectionate.

He smiles on us. He’s not standing over His daughter (you!) with a whip, pointing a critical finger.

We are called to model Christ. Know Him; be Him to a hurting world.

Yesterday is in the past. You have made your peace with the Lord and with anyone else you’ve needed to, right? So now, walk confidently as His daughter, whom He loves greatly. If He’s not upset, you don’t need to be either. Just start over. It’s that simple.

Hug those kids. They will only want to cling to your shoulders and climb up into your lap for so long. Today, show mercy. Show patience. Model compassion and mercy. Walk in grace. Praise the Lord for His goodness! Rejoice in this day and be glad. You serve a good, good God, Mama.

As for now, His hand (as always) is on your head today.

– gena

