Do You Fancy Yourself a Grammarian, Mama?

Grammar! Does that word bring up good feelings? Probably only to the few and the brave and the nerdy. I love words, but I sometimes dislike the rigor of proper grammar.

I have found in my own homeschool that it’s all in the way I teach grammar, as well as the timing of teaching grammar, that makes it most successful. Overall, grammar is done slowly, repetitively, and often taught within the student’s own individual writing.

Elementary years: we focus on things like simple punctuation, nouns, verbs, and pronouns.

we focus on things like simple punctuation, nouns, verbs, and pronouns. Middle years : we add in good adjectives, adverb lists, prepositions, and style.

: we add in good adjectives, adverb lists, prepositions, and style. Junior high years: we normally add a grammar workbook and a dictionary and thesaurus for research and improvement.

we normally add a grammar workbook and a dictionary and thesaurus for research and improvement. High school years: we teach MLA structure, high school/college grammar (which may or may not include sentence diagramming, depending on the student’s need).

If you have a positive attitude about grammar, then it will come out in your instruction. You can search online and find fun games and ways to teach grammar in a delightful way.

Don’t forget the grammar – the “jot and tittle” – of the Bible. There is a reason for every word, and it benefits all of us to search it out. We have used Scripture verses in our school as copywork. The children have copied the verse correctly when even the grammar is copied correctly. Learning by seeing and copying works to imprint good grammar in our children, as well as words of life. We can never underestimate the power of the Word of God in our children’s hearts and minds. It is the beginning of wisdom and understanding.

God bless you this week as you continue being good stewards of God’s children and doing the hard thing of teaching them grammar as well as keeping them Home Where They Belong.

You CAN do this – yes, even teach grammar – through Christ Who gives you strength! One day at a time!

~Deborah