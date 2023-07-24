Did You Run Out of Time to Do Everything You Planned, Mama?

Hey Mama,

I don’t know about you, but this could be a common lament at my house: “Help, I ran out of time to do everything I planned!” In my zoo (otherwise known as a family–grin), that’s a common problem. I can make all kinds of plans, but real life all too often steps in and rearranges them. I have had to learn to give my plans to the Lord and trust that He will help me get done what’s important.

But right now, Mama, I can see that your brow is furrowed again, and I think things are more difficult for you than just running out of time. I look at you and see the worry lines, and I want to reach out and smooth them away. I’m sorry about this season of life you are going through; I know it’s just HARD right now. But God is working here. He is building character in all of us. Remember what God’s Word teaches about joy and how trials actually bring it about.



“Consider it all joy, my brethren, when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance. And let endurance have its perfect result, so that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.” James 1:2-4 (NASB)



So the trial is difficult right now, and it’s sad. It’s not even “just hard” or an unemotional challenge. It’s actually grievous–the heart in the shoes kind of grief. But He knows. And He won’t forget that you are leaning on HIM as you go through this. Refinement: that is you right now, Mama. You are enduring much, and your reward is that you will be complete, lacking in nothing! He wins! You win!



Others too throughout the centuries have faced terrible difficulties–far worse than this one actually. We’re not alone. And this lifetime is a blink of an eye compared to our “real” life, the true adventure of eternity. Now THAT is real life. And it is coming for those who love and obey our great God and Savior, Jesus Christ. (He said, “If you love Me, you will obey Me.”)



So Mama, worry robs you of energy–energy you could spend on your hubby and kids tonight, OK? Shrug it off; you are “not available” for that right now. You are free, God has everything under control, and you are going to be just fine. Your Father is with you.



“Worry does not empty tomorrow of its sorrows; it empties today of its strength.” — Corrie ten Boom



Walk, Mama.

~ gena

