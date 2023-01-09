Are You Making History Exciting, Mama?

Hey Mama,

My family loves road trips. And a great road trip can often lead to a history lesson in disguise (shhh . . . don’t tell the kids). LOL! There are many ways to make history come alive for everyone in your family, from your preschoolers to your tweens and teens, in addition to road trips: dressing in period costumes, reading historical fiction or non-fiction together, visiting living history museums, creating food from a certain time period, and more. And if you didn’t love history when you were in school, you’ll be pleasantly surprised how history can come alive in your homeschool.

History: How to Love It While You Learn It

6 Keys to Bringing American History to Life

Plus, remember . . .

We’re at midweek, and some of you have had it kind of rough. Finances are tough right now. Marriages are hard at times. The stress is just over the top. And sometimes you feel like, “Wow, if ONE more thing hits, I’m done. Just done.”

Don’t give up. Instead, take it a day at a time. His mercies are new every morning. So, even if you fail, He does not. And He has compassion and understanding; He knows our frame. Some of us are more frail right now than others . . . He knows. He sees. And He is near the brokenhearted. “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit” (Psalm 34:18) (ESV*).

Keep your eyes on Him. Don’t waver because He never does. Model that for your kids as well. Speak HIGHLY of the Lord you love. Honor Him before them in all that you do.

They will not forget. He is THEIR Lord, too.

Hold up, Mama. His hand is still on your head.

~ gena