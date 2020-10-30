Fruits of the Spirit for the Homeschool Mom – Peace

Share this post: Pinterest LinkedIn Pocket Email

Peace. Such an elusive word. Where can peace be found, what does peace look like, who brings peace to our shattered world, our shattered hearts? The answer to all of these questions is Jesus.

Peace is the third fruit of the Spirit listed in Galatians 5:22-23. In our homeschooling, in our own lives, are we looking for something to call peace that really is not the peace Jesus promised His disciples? John recorded Jesus’ words for us: “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” John 14:27 (NIV)

The peace Jesus offers is not simply the absence of war, although that can be a great beginning type of peace to work towards in our crazy world. The peace that Jesus offers is deeper; it is based upon a relationship with God through the Holy Spirit. This peace comes from abiding in Christ. It grows as we rest in Jesus’ finished work on the cross and in learning to trust Him more and more each day.

The peace Jesus was talking about allows you to not let your emotional reaction overtake your goals for your children, your marriage, or your life. Jesus’ peace gives you patience when your children are bickering, it gives you hope for a better tomorrow when your husband loses his job, and that same peace reminds you of the love of God and the joy that can be found in Him even in the midst of your very worst day – the day when you want to run away and hide because nothing is going right. That peace helps you run straight to God in prayer. That peace holds you in the loving arms of your Heavenly Father when you are hurting and alone. That peace also allows you to fully rejoice in the blessings of today without cowering in fear of what might happen tomorrow.

Peace is the offering of a secure future because you know your life is hidden in Christ. NOTHING in this world can take away the peace Jesus is offering you unless you let it. That’s right. Jesus offers peace that surpasses understanding. You don’t have to give up that peace just because your child, mother, spouse, coworker, or neighbor has misplaced theirs.

Listen to me: Jesus gave you peace when you accepted His work on the cross. He is not like the world; He does not take back His gifts. That peace is yours for this lifetime and eternity. If you have misplaced your peace, go search for it – you will find it in Jesus.

Homeschooling can be hard work. We all need more grace and peace in our lives. The apostle Paul knew it. What do you think he started almost every epistle with a variation of: Grace and Peace to you from God the Father and Jesus our Lord? Whether we are working hard, playing hard, or sleeping hard, the peace Jesus offers is still with us.

Don’t let your heart be troubled Mama. Seek out that Peace today!

A veteran with 16 years of experience, Carol writes with a practical look at the whole journey of home education. She spent the years with her daughters focused on experience-based education and frugal ways to teach and learn well. Her writing offers encouragement that anyone, even working moms, can homeschool successfully. Carol writes for her local newspaper, the Homeschooling with Heart Blog, and other outlets. You can find her love of nature, field trips, and lifelong learners on her blog: Home Sweet Life. Follow along on their adventures on Instagram.