Fourth of July Homeschool Resources - Homeschooling with Heart

Ignite the fire of patriotism in your child’s heart with Fourth of July homeschooling. Look back at the foundation that America was built upon and encourage your children that we can move forward with renewed hope, faith, and understanding, regardless of how things look in our nation today.

4th of July Homeschool Resources

SchoolhouseTeachers.com provides a variety of printables and activities perfect for the Fourth of July. Search the list below for activities that you feel would be a good fit for your family! Activities for both younger and older children are available.

Create a decorative and informative patriotic timeline to first and foremost teach your children important American history dates but to also have a handy decoration to hang up throughout your patriotic festivities. Your completed project can be hung on the mantle, used as a table runner, or hung outside as a decoration for a Fourth of July picnic in your backyard. All of the materials needed for this activity are simple, inexpensive materials that you can purchase or find around the house. There is also an option to purchase all of the materials needed as a kit directly from the lesson designer. The lesson designer for this course has also provided a detailed video showing you what the completed project looks like and explains it to you in great detail so you are fully prepared once you are ready to get your kids going on this craft! The timeline begins with Columbus in 1492 and continues through to the war in Iraq.

Both cursive and print resources are available for children to learn about the freedom that the American nation was built upon. Perfect for the Fourth of July!

This upper elementary cursive and print copywork printable allows your child to write word-for-word the lyrics to Irving Berlin’s song “God Bless America.”

Geared towards middle schoolers, this printable can be printed in cursive or print and focuses on Samuel F. Smith’s “My Country ‘Tis of Thee.”

Cursive and print options are available for this copywork printable of the proclamation celebrating the hundredth anniversary of independence that was issued on June 26, 1876, by President Ulysses S. Grant.

Teach your child the importance of learning the Preamble to the Constitution by utilizing these cursive and print copywork pages.

The first verse of Francis Scott Key’s “Star-Spangled Banner” is provided in print and cursive for upper elementary students.

A list of heartwarming and moving resources to help aid you as you educate your children on the importance of American heritage. Links to books, resources, videos, and even a free course, Constitution 101, are all compiled for quick and easy access.

ABC with Me (American History Unit Study)

Bring American history to life for your younger children as they learn about historical figures that played an important role in the development of our country. By the end of this project, your child will appreciate and understand more about the lives of key influencers of the America we know today. The lives of Queen Isabella, Christopher Columbus, George Washington, Francis Scott Key, and others are explored with little ones in mind through fun facts and enrichment activities—twenty-six historical figures in total, one for each letter of the alphabet!

Be Encouraged

New homeschoolers and veteran homeschooling parents could always use some encouragement along the way. If you are seeking a support group in your community, click on this U.S. map to find one in your area. If you are considering homeschooling but unsure of where to begin, receive fifty-eight titles for free to get you started! You do not need to do this alone. Many homeschooling families have gone before us. If your family is venturing out into the world of homeschooling for the first time, be assured that there are plenty of resources available to you regardless of the ages of your children. If you have found that these patriotic resources have strengthened your homeschool, children, and family as a whole, be encouraged that there are resources out there for every subject and every season! School doesn’t need to look the same each day. Be creative, challenge your children to try new things, and have fun!

The Freedom to Homeschool

Freedom is still alive and well providing all fifty states with the option to homeschool in one form or another. To stay current with the laws in your area, be sure to periodically check the HSLDA website for a list of all of the homeschool laws listed by state.