Focus on the Little Things

I have been thinking a lot lately about trying a new thing in our home school. As my baby becomes more involved and mobile, keeping her busy and safe while working with the other three has become a challenge. Add to that my oldest son’s need for constant assistance when it comes to his school to keep him on task and focused, and I know we need to change things a bit because frankly, I need to be a healthy homeschool momma and that requires me to have some time too!

I was reading this afternoon in Today’s Morsel, my devotional for now, the need for us to be assured that God is with us. Always. We ought to not question HIs plan, or His presence when we can be certain and at peace knowing that He knows all things before they happen. He is sure of our needs and our abilities. So nothing is ever too hard for us, if we do it all for the Lord.

This really speaks to me when I have those days where I question if I really can homeschool my four children. When my oldest is just plan rebellious and my three younger ones need more than I feel I have to give, I must remember to lean on the Lord. Home education requires us to be constantly in His presence. In everything that we do each day, are we striving to point our children to Him? Are we showing the glory of God to our children as we work in the home, and as we are out and about? There is so much for our children to learn in the simple activities we do each day. We must not stress.

Serving others. We do this for our families; do our children see this outside our home and do

we encourage them to find ways to serve others? Is this not a huge piece of the Gospel? I believe it’s a skill that they must not just learn, but embrace. How far we can go if we are eager and willing to serve others! And what a blessing it can be to our home and family. There is nothing more beautiful than seeing my four year old daughter mopping the floor or seeing my oldest son teach his little sister how to draw a picture.

Take some time when your days become too long and you feel restless, unsure that you can do this thing called homeschool. That’s what our days are going to be for a time. I want to be sure that I encourage and embrace the gifts within my children. I want to be sure that we are intentional in all we do; I want to be sure to encourage and not inhibit my children. Let us seek to encourage them, to follow them, without stifling the gifts the Lord blessed them with. I say this as I watch my two boys sword fight in the snow and my older daughter reading her little sister a story. If I stay busy, if I do not stop and for a time just allow myself to be still, would I see these things? Let us not miss the little things because these are the moments that inspire us all!

Its not all about me I know; My name is Jennifer and I am so glad you’ve come by. I am a child of the King, a work in progress seeking to share and show His love and light in all that I do.

