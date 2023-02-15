“Do Colleges Accept Homeschool Diplomas?” and Other Questions About Higher Ed

When I first started homeschooling, skeptics appeared out of nowhere. A common concern was “do colleges accept homeschool diplomas?” Friends and family that I thought would be supportive held me at a distance. Others would reason within themselves that it would be alright since I have a college degree while some tried to convince themselves that it was the right decision. Since then, homeschooling has grown, and my own personal skeptics are few and far between. Homeschooling is now widely accepted, and many people currently homeschooling never thought in a million years that they would. I remember being shocked when a close friend rolled her eyes when I mentioned that I was going to homeschool. I didn’t realize that she was not a fan. She quickly shared story after story of negative experiences she had with homeschoolers in the past. She then nonchalantly said “so your kids will graduate with a GED then?” I knew that wasn’t true. I knew that homeschool graduations were an option. State organizations and local groups in my area held them annually. How would someone who had no experience with homeschooling know this? They wouldn’t. Misinformation plagues our culture, causing misconceptions to form and leading to people refusing to even consider homeschooling. If you are considering homeschooling and wonder if colleges accept homeschool diplomas, the answer is a resounding “Yes!”

In an interview with Terry Wilfong of College Options Foundations, Terry shares his experience as a college admission counselor and his interactions with the homeschooling community. He loved to see applications come through from homeschoolers as many were hardworking, dedicated, and self-motivated. This made them highly sought-after applicants.

When new to homeschooling, it is normal to have questions. Or, if your friends are homeschooling and you are not, then it is normal to question. The exciting news is that when you enter the homeschooling world or at least are interested to learn more about it, you are opening the door to a whole new world of opportunity. It most likely is different than what you knew or have ever experienced. Compare it to starting a new job. You see how the company down the road works. You see their product. Their end result. What you don’t see is what happens behind closed doors. If it is a Christian company, you don’t see the prayer meetings among the staff, the encouraging texts, and emails among the employees. You don’t see the integrity that employees exhibit when faced with a challenge. You don’t know the mission statement, the processes, the details of day-to-day operations. If you choose to join the company then when you enter that workplace, you are in for a big surprise. Meetings, training, webinars, sessions, meet and greets, and more await you. Once you are in, then you can truly form an opinion of the company. It is the same with homeschooling. Once you enter, you have so much to learn. I certainly did, and I was pleasantly surprised with the results.

FAQs

Do Colleges Accept Homeschool Diplomas?

Yes, most colleges accept a homeschool diploma with a proper transcript. In most cases, diplomas do not need to be government issued. In most states, parents are able to create their child’s transcript themselves. Contact your state homeschool group if you have any questions. Some state groups even issue their own diplomas that can be issued by the parent at home or their annual convention.

How Do I Create a Transcript for My High Schooler?

Parents of homeschoolers can create transcripts to submit with their child’s college application. Be sure to check your state’s laws to see if any specific courses need to be taken for possible graduation requirements for your state. Parents are often free to create the names of their own courses based on your child’s experiences (home economics, shop, etc.) For parents who would rather take courses that have a specific number of credit hours assigned to them, most high school courses on SchoolhouseTeachers.com include credit hours for easy transcript creation. Transcript resources are also included with a SchoolhouseTeachers.com membership along with Total College Success, a program designed to help teens succeed in their college application process, college experience, and life.

Can Homeschoolers Take College Courses in High School? Yes, in many states, homeschoolers in their junior or senior year of high school are eligible for dual enrollment while still in high school. Some states even allow sophomores to apply.

