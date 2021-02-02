Celebrate Black History Month with These Homeschool Lessons

Share this post: Pinterest LinkedIn Pocket Email

The reason Black History Month was officially established in 1976 was to celebrate the achievements and contributions that African Americans have made to our country and their role in helping to shape American history. Help your child dive deeper into American history with these Black History Month homeschool lessons!

Get creative this month by taking a step back and looking at areas where your children need to strengthen some of their skills. Use these lessons to help them work on areas that need a little extra attention. Maybe your child has never gone through the complete process of writing a research paper. Give them a list of prominent leaders in Black History—Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Harriett Tubman, etc. and let them pick one to study and write about this month. Do you want them to work on their note taking skills? Pick a few documentaries of leaders or Black History in general and teach them how to take notes on key events and points made throughout the documentary. Is vocabulary an area that they need to work on to prepare for standardized testing in the spring? Choose a book or biography that is a reading level or two higher than their current reading level and read aloud to your children while pausing and explaining advanced vocabulary words to them. Are you looking for activities to keep the younger ones occupied? Keep them engaged with a Black History lapbook. Be sure to check out all of these Black History Month resources that you can use in your homeschool!