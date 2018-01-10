Have you ever thought about why music exists in the world?

There are plenty of sounds in nature. We are given ears to hear the words of others—but why does music soothe our souls? I have spent countless hours thinking about music. What is it about certain musical keys and intervals that vibrate those little bones in our ears just so and causes our brains to release those endorphins and make us so happy?

I think music is critical to life. Everyone around the world has music. Music soothes babies and stirs the emotions of the elderly. Listening to music even helps you to heal and fight off disease. I cannot imagine life without it.

A wonderful book to read is by that homeschooling guru, David Holt, who wrote Never Too Late: My Musical Life Story. It is the story of the author taking up the cello as a sixty year old adult. Yes, I am biased since I love the cello, but it is still a fascinating book to understand why teaching music in your homeschool is so important.

Maybe that is why we think of music as one of those critical school subjects. One of the first thoughts I had when we started homeschooling was, “Where am I going to find opportunities for my children to play music in groups?” I should not have worried. Doors opened for us, and we discovered a music school built on volunteer efforts that taught children to teach each other to play instruments and read music and understand theory. My children got that group experience and also learned how rewarding it can be to help others—all because of music!

Opportunities for music instruction are out there, even if you are not comfortable teaching it in your homeschool. You don’t need to pay monthly fees to a private teacher. In fact SchoolhouseTeachers.com has wonderful violin and guitar lessons your child can take.

When you listen to the great composers like Johann Sebastian Bach you can hear them revealing God’s glory and might in the music. Similarly, music in the hands of children reveals their hearts and gives them a connection with their Maker and a way to praise Him.

Psalm 150

1 Praise ye the LORD. Praise God in his sanctuary: praise him in the firmament of his power.

2 Praise him for his mighty acts: praise him according to his excellent greatness.

3 Praise him with the sound of the trumpet: praise him with the psaltery and harp.

4 Praise him with the timbrel and dance: praise him with stringed instruments and organs.

5 Praise him upon the loud cymbals: praise him upon the high sounding cymbals.

6 Let every thing that hath breath praise the LORD. Praise ye the LORD.

Start the new year with some music in your homeschool. Anything is perfect, even dancing with your children as you listen to the radio. They will learn rhythm and song and, most importantly, how to let loose and be joyful!

Kirsten West

I am a homeschooling mom with twin teenagers. We have homeschooled them since they were young and now that I have more time, I blog, write math books and children’s stories, crochet a lot in the evenings, and work as an independent consultant for The Old Schoolhouse as the SchoolhouseTeachers.com Affiliate Manager.