Barbara Milne – Give Your Child the Gift of Learning

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Barbara Milne has a background in children’s music, early childhood education and psychology, with a degree in education from the University of Southern California. She also has many years of experience as an elementary teacher and Parent Ed. preschool instructor. Mrs. Milne has developed these musical Cds, videos and children’s books to enhance early learning through relaxing music. She also created a proprietary product for Discovery Toys called Sounds Like Fun. This auditory CD has become a standard in their line since 1984 and has been used in millions of households all over the world. All of the auditory products offer a relaxed and tender learning experience that helps children learn without any pressure!