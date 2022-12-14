7 Fun & Festive Christmas Homeschooling Ideas

December is the perfect time for Christmas homeschooling with decorating, cooking, and baking (homemaking), Christmas carols (music), Christmas paintings (art appreciation), and Christmas traditions from other countries (geography).

If you want to go a little deeper, here are seven ways to make Christmas more meaningful and learn at the same time.

Cook a Christmas Feast from Another Country

My children love to learn about other places through food. Every country around the world has their own special meal at Christmastime. Of course, every family in each country has their own traditions, but here are some favorite foods at Christmas from other countries.

Find the country on the globe, make a flag, and cook up a storm. You could choose one country each year or choose a country each week.

Mexico

Red Pork Tamales

Red & Green Enchiladas

Pozole Rojo (stew with pork, white corn, and red chilies)

Concha (sweet bread)

Cinnamon Cookies

Flan

Champurrado (hot chocolate drink with corn flour)

Germany

Duck, Goose, Rabbit, or Roast

Apple & Sausage Stuffing

Red Cabbage

Potato Dumplings

Christmas Stollen

Sweden

Swedish Meatballs

Ham

Smoked Salmon

Pickled Herring

Red Cabbage

Red Beet Salad

Jansson’s Temptation (potato casserole with anchovies, onions, and cream)

Rice Pudding

Philippines

Lechon (roasted pig)

Macaroni Salad

Fruit Salad

Kastanyas (roasted chesnuts)

Leche Flan (custard)

Tsokolate (hot chocolate)

Salabat (ginger tea)

Kenya (Nyama Choma)

Grilled beef, chicken, lamb, or goat

Rice

Chapati (flatbread)

Christmas Cake

Explore & Appreciate Famous Paintings of Christmas

Look at famous paintings of the Christmas story. Compare painting styles, use of color, use of light, and overall feeling of different works of art.

Here are some famous paintings to get you started.

Annunciation by Jan Van Eyck

The Visitation by Philippe de Champaigne

Birth of the John the Baptist by Artemisia Gentileschi

Visitation by Domenico Ghirlandaio

Song of the Angels by William Adolphe Bouruereau

Nativity Scene by Charles Poerson

The Middelburg Altar Nativity Triptych by Rogier van der Weyden

Adoration of the Magi by Fra Angelico & Fra Filippo Lippi

Adoration of the Shepherds by Gerard van Honthorst

Saint Joseph Cooks a Meal as Mary Cares for Jesus by Conrad von Soest

Nativity by Rogier van der Weyden

The Three Wise Men by Kupelwieser

The Journey of the Magi by Sassetta

The Visit of the Wise Men by Harold Copping

The Flight into Egypt by Giotto di Bondone

You may want to paint your own picture of the Nativity story.

Attend a Handel’s Messiah Singalong

When King George II of England heard the “Hallelujah Chorus,” he was so moved that he stood up! The tradition continues to this day.

You can almost always find at least one Messiah singalong in your community. Churches and community colleges are the first places to explore because they are often the ones who host it.

A choir and orchestra perform, and visitors are given music to use to sing along with the musicians and singers. What a privilege to sing through this thrilling piece of music. And what a great lesson in music!

If you’ve never listened to the Handel’s Messiah, you might start by listening to a little each day this year and attending a singalong next year.

Sing a Different Christmas Carol Each Day

You will be amazed by the beauty and sound theology of the second, third, and fourth verses of the familiar carols we sing each year. Take time to sing a carol through (all the verses!) each school day and enjoy the beauty of the music and lyrics together.

Here are some Christmas carols to start with. (It’s easy to find these carols on YouTube or a music app.)

O Come, O Come Emmanuel

Angels From the Realms of Glory

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Joy to the World

Silent Night

Do You Hear What I Hear?

Holy Night

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Come All Ye Faithful

Little Town of Bethlehem

What Child is This?

The First Noel

Angels We Have Heard on High

In the Bleak Midwinter

While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks by Night

After singing so many carols, your family may be ready to go Christmas caroling.

Participate in Your Church’s Christmas Concert or Play or Outreach

Singing in a choir or acting in a play is a great experience for children. Maybe your child even has a hidden talent in singing or acting.

If your child has stage fright and refuses to participate, they can help make costumes, set up the stage, and work with lighting. It’s an easy way to introduce your child to the world of theatre.

Read the Entire Christmas Story

So often we focus on aspects of the Christmas story found in the Gospels of John, Matthew, and Luke but never get through the entire story which begins with the promise of John the Baptist.

Here are 16 Days of Scripture Passages.

Luke 1:5-25 Zachariah is promised a son – John the Baptist

Luke 1:26-38 Angel appears to Mary announcing Jesus

Luke 1:39-45 Mary visits Elizabeth/John recognizes Jesus

Luke 1:46-56 Mary spontaneously sings a beautiful song about the Lord

Luke 1: 57-66 Birth of John the Baptist

Luke 1: 67-80 Zachariah spontaneously sings a beautiful song about the Lord

Matthew 1:18-25 Joseph & Mary’s Engagement & God appears to Joseph in a dream

John 1:1-18 Jesus is the Word with God from the Beginning

Luke 2:1-7 Mary & Joseph go to Bethlehem to pay taxes; Jesus is born!

Luke 2:8-10 Angels appear to the shepherds who visit Baby Jesus

Luke 2:21-24 Jesus is dedicated and circumcised

Luke 2:25-35 Simeon blesses Jesus

Luke 2:36-40 Anna blesses Jesus

Matthew 2:1-12 Wise Men visit Jesus

Matthew 2: 13-18 Angel tells Joseph to flee to Egypt

Matthew 2: 19-23 Jesus and His family go home from Egypt

For Christmas morning devotion ideas, read Our Christmas Morning Celebration.

Read a Christmas Picture Book Aloud Each Day

Is anyone ever too old for a Christmas picture book?

We love to start our Christmas homeschooling days with a Christmas picture book followed by singing a Christmas carol.

Here are some of our family’s favorite Christmas picture books.

Humphrey’s First Christmas by Carol Heyer

The Christmas Miracle of Jonathan Toomey by Susan Wojciechowski

Mortimer’s Christmas Manger by Jane Chapman

The Crippled Lamb by Max Lucado

The Legend of the Candy Cane by Lori Walburg

God Gave Us Christmas by Lisa Tawn Bergren

One Wintry Night by Ruth Bell Graham

For more on Christmas Homeschooling, read Create Treasured Memories with a Christmas Unit Study.

May your Christmas homeschooling be cheery and bright this year. Have fun as you celebrate the best birthday of all!

Until next time, Happy Homeschooling.

Warmly,

Meredith Curtis

