21 Books to Help You Teach Kindness to All Ages

Your home library can be complete with these twenty-one books to teach kindness. Ranging from unit studies to use in your homeschool to quality resources for mom, you are bound to find treasures for your family from this list. Teaching kindness is integral in the homeschool environment, and these resources are great discussion starters to help spur every member of your family into action.

Unit Studies to Teach Kindness

Unceasing Kindness: Dive deep into the story of Ruth with this Bible study focusing on a woman willing to give it all for the sake of another. Using Biblical research and hermeneutics, this Bible exegesis can be used in Mom’s quiet time, a teen’s independent study, or your family’s Bible study.

Choosing Kindness Curriculum: If you are looking for an in-depth Bible curriculum for children on the topic of kindness, this is one to fit into your homeschool schedule. Use this with your kindergartener to second grader with your assistance and direction or use it as an independent unit for children in third through fifth grade.

Ourselves: Volume IV of Charlotte Mason’s Homeschooling Series: If you teach from a Charlotte Mason perspective, then this series might be something to include on your bookshelf. Focusing on character, this is the fourth book in a series focused on the Charlotte Mason method.

Christian Acts of Kindness: The stories in this book can be read in tandem with your daily Bible reading or devotions, creating quality time focusing on important Biblically-based character traits.

Preschool Books to Teach Kindness

My First Read and Learn Love & Kindness Bible Stories Board Book: This sweet book is filled with Bible stories that you can introduce to your preschooler in a simple and fun manner. With bright and engaging pictures and text, your preschooler will want you to read it over and over again.

I am Kind: I Am Kind follows a little girl who sees kindness all around her. Her mother is kind when she volunteers in the community, and her neighbor is kind when he gives her strawberries from his garden. Providing opportunities to have conversations with your littles, this book is a great introduction to what kindness looks like in everyday activities.

Kindness Counts: This Scripture-based counting book teaches kids both about numbers and kindness with adorable pictures to go along with it.

Berenstain Bears Love is Kind: Read this engaging book about kindness to your preschooler or let your older child read it for practice. This easy-to-read book teaches lessons in kindness using characters that kids of all ages love, the Berenstain Bears.

School Age Books to Teach Kindness

The Berenstain Bears: Kindness Counts: This adorable paperback teaches the principle of kindness in a practical and concrete way using hand-drawn artwork of the Berenstain family.

Little Book of Manners: Courtesy and Kindness for Young Ladies: This is the perfect addition to your homeschool if you are raising a little lady. Use this to teach her manners, courtesy, and kindness.

Berenstain Bears Treat Others Kindly (I Can Read Level 1): This three-book collection is perfect for the Berenstain Bears fan in your home. If you have a collector, they will love having this one in their collection!

Choose Kindness: 3-Minute Devotional Inspiration for Kids: Kindness is a choice. Use these quick and to-the-point devotionals to inspire, equip, and educate your kids in the ways of the Lord.

Looking for Home: This Christian fiction book is a perfect way to teach kindness to the reader in your family. They won’t want to put it down!

365 Days of Kindness for Kids: Using Bible verses and stories that kids can relate to, this devotional includes devotions for an entire year.





Teen Books to Teach Kindness

Choose Kindness: 3-Minute Devotions for Teen Girls: If you are looking for a devotional for your teen girl, this one about kindness offers Scripture-based encouragement and inspiration in only three minutes a day.

Caleb in the Country: Written by Jacob Abbott, this story follows a young boy who finds what he needs in the countryside.

Eight Cousins: Written by the beloved Louisa May Alcott, this story is a story of a young girl found in a difficult situation. A doctor sees her predicament and his kindness changes her life.

Kindness Books for Mom

Kindness Always Matters 2022 Wirebound 18-Month Planner: If you have not purchased a planner for 2022, it is not too late! Be reminded that kindness always matters as you use this over the next year.

Cultivate Kindness Wirebound Journal, Purple: Looking for a journal? Be reminded of the kindness that the world needs as you pour out your thoughts in this beautiful and inspiring journal.

Radical Kindness: Jesus Every Day Devotional Guide: Written by Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure, this devotional sets out to encourage you to demonstrate love every day and in doing so you are demonstrating God’s love.

365 Days of Kindness: Be inspired each morning before you begin your day with this inspiring devotional.



