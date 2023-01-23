Is Art and Music Important, Mama?

Two things I know: God is an artist, and God loves music. The Scriptures reveal these two aspects of God. If we want our children to be like Him, we should not dismiss these two avenues in our instruction. And, we should never underestimate the power of music and art in a child’s life. It just might be their future.

When your children take art classes, visit art museums, and meet artists of all kinds, you just may be preparing your child for a future in art. When they take music lessons, go to symphonies, and join choirs, you may be preparing them for a full future in music. All of these things could be involved in the shaping or revealing of God’s gifting within them. Even if none of the kids become artists or musicians, they will all grow in art knowledge and appreciation.

Your students will understand the creativity and artwork of God Himself through observing His creation, and they’ll worship Him in music. God is not only an artist, but He also molds and shapes each child and has good works for each one to do. Let’s get them creating art and music and copying the Master Artist Himself.

God thinks music is very important, and it holds a place of prominence throughout the Scriptures. It is used to soothe the soul, to lead an army into battle, and to praise God for the victory. There were singers and musicians and music makers in the temples and tabernacles and at the city gates. From Genesis to Revelation, music was revealed as an important aspect of human life, just as it is today. Let us worship Him in song and teach our children to do the same.

Sometimes you don’t know which activities will ignite the flame of your children’s future, but God does. Trust God to direct you as you walk this path of obedience. As you search for what is best for your children, ask the God Who loves music and art to give you His wisdom for each one. As we allow God to guide our homeschool path, He brings forth what He knew all along was in each child.

“Praise the LORD with harp: sing unto him with the psaltery and an instrument of ten strings. Sing unto him a new song; play skillfully with a loud voice” (Psalm 33:2-3).

“For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them” (Ephesians 2:10).

~ Deborah

