Do You Have the February Blues, Mama?

Rest and refreshment are what is needed for those depressing blues. But with so much coming and going, schooling and preschooling, laundering and cooking, wiping tears (sometimes our own) and training little ones—there’s no time to rest! This busy life can be overwhelming and discouraging, especially in mid-winter. Yet, we must continue to serve—so off we go again with no pause.

Lest you are starting to feel the “woe is me” coming on, let me say this: We were created to serve. And in this serving, we honor the One who created us to do so. Take heart. Jesus said if we learn of Him while we are at it, we will find rest for our souls. It’s what we crave, but we tend to ignore the One who provides it.

Don’t allow the enemy to whisper thoughts of defeat, discouragement, or depression. Resist the devil, and he will flee. Find a corner and pray. Listen to God’s voice speak through His Word. He will speak the truth of healing balm to your tired body and weary soul. He will refresh you and strengthen you for the next step.

Cry out to Him. He longs to hear your voice. When your own strength fails, lean hard on Him. Run to Christ for rest every time you feel the blues coming on. Then get up and do what He has said is good (it might not be on your agenda). Pray aloud as you go serve, quote Scripture, sing Psalms and hymns, and soon your strength will return, and your God will be glorified in your good works.

Take a moment and retreat with your Savior. It will do you a world of good, and it will do your children good, too, as you continue to keep them Home Where They Belong.

~ Deborah

Deborah Wuehler is the Senior Editor and Director of Production here at The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. She would say she is a very ordinary homeschool mom–with one exception: she has an extra-ordinary God Who provides all she needs for life and homeschooling. She has eight children aged 11 to 29. Deborah’s mission is this: to point other homeschoolers to the Lord in all they do, think, and feel—and to confirm that they, too, can find everything they need for life, godliness–and homeschooling–in their knowledge of Him (2 Peter 1:3, 4).