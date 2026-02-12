History and Geography Through Literature: A Grand Adventure in Learning

My children have learned exponentially more through good literature than I could ever expose them to in real life. They learned science, history, geography, and strong moral character through many living books, missionary stories, and classic literature.

The books they have read have taken them on grand adventures through time, space, and Creation. In reading biographies, they have “lived” with missionaries abroad while facing dangers of many kinds. In historical fiction, they read about the living and the dead. In the classics, they have encountered inner and outer conflict to overcome. They have seen what it is to have courage and perseverance. They have read what evil does and have seen good win. The world and all its history and geography and anthropology and human emotion has been opened up to them through the literature that they read. Parents, make sure it is worthy literature! Don’t know where to start? Here are five life-giving book titles for every age and stage.

Besides all of that, my children have learned new vocabulary, observed proper grammar, and increased their spelling capabilities just by reading good literature—whether that is in paper form, on an electronic device, or through an audio presentation.

If your busy schedule seems too full for another separate “subject,” just look at what you are already studying and incorporate a geography “layer”! If you are reading Christian biographies or any other literature mentioning places of interest, create a blank map of the world, and write the names and dates of the people or countries you are reading about.

Obviously, the best literature is the syntax, context, vocabulary, substance, and etymology of Scripture. Many good books will penetrate a reader’s mind, his perspective on life, or even move his feelings. But the Book containing the very words of the Most High God Himself will change the inner man of the heart and will impart what no man has words to teach. This is the best literature-based learning around.

“Be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God” (Romans 12:2).

God has given you everything you need to run this home education race. He is smiling at you and loves you just as much as He loves His own Son and will run with you to the finish line. You have been given the highest calling of all—leading your little ones to Him.

~Deborah Wuehler

As you read together, trust the Lord to guide your homeschool journey. One worthy book, one open map, and a heart turned toward Him can make learning a true adventure. For encouragement and trusted resources along the way, we invite you to visit the TOS HomeRoom regularly.

