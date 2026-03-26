Free Worksheets for Kids: A Time-Saving Learning Resource for Homeschool Families

Have you ever woken up and realized it was a holiday and you had no themed activities planned for your homeschool? Coffee in hand, you frantically searched the Internet for free worksheets for kids before the rest of the house woke up. All you found were paid worksheets, newsletter subscription requirements, or mandatory account sign-ups. The simple, free Flag Day worksheets that you hoped would bring a bit of pizazz to your homeschool day at the last minute now seem out of reach.

No-Cost Educational Worksheets

Keying in “flag day worksheets” in your regular search bar brings up a wide variety of options, paid and free, but the free ones often have several hoops to jump through before you can actually click the download button. When using free resources on the internet, it is usually a given that it will take a little extra time and work to sift through them. With 15Worksheets.com, this does not have to be the case. Just type in what you are looking for in their search bar to easily access an entire worksheet library online for elementary school printables, completely free, creatively crafted into fifteen-worksheet bundles by theme.

25,000 Elementary School Printables

Organized by subject or grade level, home educators, parents, and teachers can access quick and easy, free worksheets for kids by clicking on the top menu bar or by typing in the search bar for the following topics:

· Math

· Reading

· Grammar

· Spelling

· Vocabulary

· Writing

· Skills

· Holidays

· Science

· Social Studies

· Kindergarten

· Preschool

Preschool Supplemental Worksheets

Cut Out Templates: Choose from transportation to alphabet and numbers with these colorful worksheets designed to give young children age-appropriate cutting practice with vivid colors and eye-catching designs.

Dolch Words: Pulling from the 220 high-frequency words found on the traditional Dolch word list used in early childhood education, these free worksheets for kids are available for preschoolers with various learning styles. From tracing to circling to copying, children are exposed to these important words needed for reading and writing. Kids have fun and learn important skills with BINGO, word searches, and more.

Draw What You Read: Using story passages, sequencing activities, comparing and contrasting, and more, children are encouraged to read simple sentences and draw what they read.

Nursery Rhymes: Little Miss Muffet, Humpty Dumpty, and Georgie Porgie are all standing by, ready to help with reading practice and memorization.

Events to a Short Story: Even for preschoolers who are not yet writers, these worksheets are great for children to dictate stories to their parents, using the proper sequence of events. Print out two of each for the parent to write out the child’s story on one, and then the child to copy the parent’s handwriting on the other.

More: Print out as many worksheets as needed to use in addition to what you are currently using in your homeschool while you work with older siblings or prepare meals. Other topics include printable playdough mats, sticker activities, hole-punch worksheets, dot marker printables, paper folding, picture matching, and much more.

Additional Free Online Worksheets for Homeschoolers

Did you know that SchoolhouseTeachers.com offers Free Printable Help Charts for non-members? Choose from sign language worksheets to historic keepsake journal pages to geometric shape charts to hang up on your refrigerator or homeschool room wall. Additionally, homeschool blogs written by homeschool moms for homeschool moms often provide free printables such as these Original 13 Colonies Fact Cards created by Thrift Schooling or this free Dinosaur Lapbook by Heart and Soul Homeschooling. Other websites with free worksheets for kids include:

The Homeschool Scientist

Clarrisa R. West

How to Homeschool My Child

Hope in the Chaos

The Old Schoolhouse®

FAQs

What are the benefits of supplemental worksheets?

Even though a young child might be able to recite his ABCs and count to 100 at a young age, these skills should be evident on paper as well. Practicing writing skills multiple times a week in different formats helps children develop strong habits, often eliminating power struggles when it comes to school work, which requires the physical act of writing when older.

Aren’t worksheets created for classroom learning, not homeschools?

One of the joys of homeschooling is that unnecessary busy work can be eliminated. The typical homeschool day often takes two to three hours rather than the traditional six or seven in the school setting. This means homeschooled students can spend the extra hours of their day pursuing other interests, rather than waiting for the rest of the class to be done before moving on. Yet another joy of homeschooling is that the parent can quickly see when a child needs additional help. If spelling is a struggle, mom can quickly and easily print out free spelling worksheets for kids to use in her homeschool.

What if I do not have access to a printer?

Not every homeschool has access to a printer, and fortunately, other options are available, such as using a free PDF filler on your laptop, desktop, or phone.

Spontaneous educational options do not need to take a backseat in your homeschool. Using free worksheets for kids from trusted resources, companies, and bloggers can help you change up your homeschool routine in a quick and easy way. Visit 15Worksheets.com to start downloading your free worksheets today.