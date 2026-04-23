Learn Latin through Daily Practice



Introducing Latin into your homeschool does not need to be intimidating. Even if you never learned Latin yourself, your homeschooler can learn Latin easily and effectively when equipped with the right tools. Imagine that you had a family gathering planned with over two dozen guests. You had only a few hours to prepare a delectable meal. The food was in your refrigerator and the recipes sitting in front of you. Yet your utensil drawers were empty. Completely bare. Then, your oven broke down. And your stovetop. Simply having the desire to get the meal on the table before the guests arrived would not be enough. Even having the ingredients would not be enough. You would need the right tools. Without sharp knives, you wouldn’t be able to cut the meat. Without an oven, you wouldn’t even be able to cook it. All you would have for your guests would be raw meat, whole vegetables, and piles of disappointment.

Many homeschooling parents have the desire to incorporate Latin into their homeschool, but it ends there. Not because of lack of motivation. Not because of lack of determination. It ends because they do not have the correct tools. Disappointment piles up because the parent feels like the task is impossible, and the child does not fully see the beauty or need to learn this language.

What Tools Are Needed to Teach Latin?

1. Repetition: Short and regular sessions are imperative to ensuring retention.

2. Grammar Rules: Understanding basic Latin grammar initiates growth.

3. Vocabulary Practice: Building on basic vocabulary is needed before moving on.

Latin for Academic Improvement

Once tools are in place, a homeschooler can effectively learn Latin. Establishing a daily or weekly routine that enforces repetition, grammar rules, and vocabulary practice can quickly place a student on her way toward success. Understanding the basics of Latin is extremely beneficial and helps in a variety of academic disciplines including:

· Spelling

· Vocabulary

· SAT, ACT, and CLT Scores

· Reading Comprehension

· English Composition

· French, Spanish, Italian

Effectively understanding basic Latin not only strengthens English skills but foreign language learning, especially the Romance Languages (including French, Spanish, and Italian). If your homeschool student has struggled with foreign language learning in the past, introducing Latin before trying again with a language such as Spanish can boost confidence, understanding, and knowledge in the area of foreign language learning.

How Can I Add Daily Latin Practice to My Day?

Add flashcards to your morning basket. Use short (5–10 minute) video lessons four days a week. Require short, easy daily worksheets to reinforce what was learned. Use Latin words daily for cursive or calligraphy practice. Add Latin sentences into daily copywork. Incorporate a Latin Bible verse weekly or monthly into handwriting practice.

Combining subjects while homeschooling helps with retention. If you use a curriculum that includes videos and flashcards, count that as one subject but add in extra practice in other formats that fit your homeschooling method.

Best Latin Resources

Jam with Latin: Throughout the week, students watch short, five- to ten-minute video lessons, do flashcards, complete written exercises, and take quizzes. Visual Latin: This self-paced video program is provided by Compass Classroom. Word Roots: This is a workbook-based program perfect for daily practice. Latin Roots: This affordable resource is available in the currently growing TOS Homeschool Store in poster form.

FAQs

Does Latin Count as a Foreign Language Credit?

Although Latin does generally count as a foreign language credit if completed in full, every college has different policies as to which languages are accepted. If your student has a specific college in mind while in high school, check the college’s policies before choosing Latin as her official foreign language option.

Does My Homeschoolers Need to Learn Latin to Graduate?

Although Latin is not required to receive a high school diploma, Latin courses are available to the homeschooling community for elementary through high school to help students gain skills needed to decode the English language and other languages, which is beneficial for college entrance exams.

Do I Need to Know Latin to Teach Latin?

No, a homeschooling parent does not need to know how to read or speak Latin if using a video-based or tutor-based curriculum. Qualified language professors teach proper pronunciation and grammar rules.

Can Latin Be Counted as an Elective?

Absolutely! If your child is learning another foreign language and he is looking for an elective for his transcript, Latin is a perfect choice. A student can learn Latin as an elective and count it on the transcript for high school credit.