Homeschool Curriculum Awards 2025: Curriculum Recommendations and Family Favorites



Every homeschool family knows that choosing the right curriculum and resources can make all the difference. With so many options available, it helps to hear directly from those who are using these materials day in and day out.

That’s why we’re excited to announce the 2025 Homeschool Blue Ribbon Awards—a collection of trusted homeschool curriculum recommendations and family favorites, chosen by real homeschooling families through the Homeschool Influencer Network.

These awards highlight top Christian educational resources, practical tools, and curriculum that have been tested in real homes—and loved.

What Are the Homeschool Blue Ribbon Awards?

The Homeschool Blue Ribbon Awards recognize standout curriculum and products that have made a meaningful impact in homeschool families over the past year.

Unlike traditional awards, these are not chosen by a panel of critics—they come directly from homeschool parents, reviewers, and influencers who have used these resources in their own homes.

That means every Blue Ribbon reflects:

Real-life usability

Long-term value

Family-friendly flexibility

Christ-centered educational impact (where applicable)

How the Awards Are Chosen

Throughout the year, members of the Homeschool Influencer Network share their experiences with curriculum, resources, and tools across a wide variety of grade levels and subjects.

At the end of the year, top-performing and most-loved products rise to the surface—earning their place as homeschool favorites chosen by real families.

These selections are based on:

Consistent positive feedback

Practical effectiveness in homeschool settings

Engagement and usability for students

Alignment with family values and educational goals

Why These Awards Matter for Your Homeschool

If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed trying to choose curriculum, you’re not alone.

The Blue Ribbon Awards serve as a shortcut—pointing you toward:

Tried-and-true curriculum options

Resources that actually get used (and finished!)

Tools that support both parents and students

Whether you’re new to homeschooling or looking to refresh your approach, these homeschool curriculum awards can help you confidently explore new options.

A Trusted Source for Homeschool Curriculum Recommendations

Because these awards are rooted in real experience—not just theory—you can feel confident that these recommendations reflect what’s actually working in today’s homeschool families.

From core subjects to electives, digital tools to hands-on learning, the Blue Ribbon selections represent a wide range of:

Learning styles

Family dynamics

Educational approaches

And most importantly, they highlight resources that help families stay consistent, encouraged, and inspired.

Celebrating the Best of 2025

We are honored to spotlight the curriculum and resources that have stood out this year.

As you explore the 2025 Homeschool Blue Ribbon Awards, we hope you discover new favorites that will support your homeschool journey in the coming year.

Favorite Kid’s Bible: Grace Bible for Kids/Grace Bible

Favorite Elementary Math Curriculum: Learn Math Fast

Favorite Grammar Program: Easy Grammar

Favorite Book Publisher: Moody Publishers

Favorite Online Math Curriculum: CTCMath

Favorite Homeschool Resource: Shmoop

Favorite STEM Resource: Saturdays Child Kids

Favorite Foreign Language: JAM with Latin

Favorite Music Program: Shining Star Music Academy

Favorite Online Community: Homeschooling.Social

Favorite App: Math Galaxy

Favorite Printable Worksheets: 15Worksheets.com

Favorite Online Store: Mud Hen Mama

Find our 2024 Blue Ribbon Award Winners at HomeschoolingFinds.com.