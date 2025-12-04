How Do You Homeschool With Games?

We often think that toys and games are keeping us from the real stuff of academics, but often, they are what make it stick. So many educational toys and games create opportunities for the kids to be scientific or creative or use logic or spatial skills. This is exactly what we want for our learners! And what better way than to sit around the table and play games! Not only do children love to play games, put together puzzles, create artwork, or use building blocks, they love to make volcanos, dig for fossils, collect gems and minerals, and watch insects hatch. Homeschooling gives us the time to explore all these things! These are the times your children will remember, so plan to schedule homeschooling with games into your routine whether once a day or once a week.

As you read the article below, think of the freedom our students have! Free to be wiggly, free to create, free to explore a subject deeply, free to play games or create their own—free to really learn. Our children are free to laugh and play and pray; they are free to be Home. Where They Belong.

~Deborah

Winter Boredom? Make a Board Game!

I want you to think about the most unique kid’s birthday party you’ve ever heard of. Now, throw that out the window. I bet I can top it. It was the mid-2000s, and my older brother was about to turn twelve. He was past childish birthday party themes. After all, he was practically an adult! He wanted something special. Something unique. He wanted a War of 1812 birthday party.

Unsurprisingly, this was not a common theme back then. You could not go to the local novelty store and purchase War of 1812-themed balloons, streamers, or paper cups, or any other war in America for that matter. However, this did not stop my mother. Ever the homeschool mom, she turned this into an educational opportunity.

“Why don’t we make a special board game for the party?” she asked.

My brother jumped at the chance. Board games were his jam. Even when we were camping, he prayed for rain so we would be forced to stay inside the trailer and play board games. But he wasn’t alone. Board games were that unifying activity that reached beyond our age gaps. It brought us closer as a family. We learned important life lessons about economics, strategy, and how to lose gracefully.

Now we got the chance to create a game of our own and debut it at the best War of 1812-themed birthday party ever! To prepare, we hit the history books. With banner paper, we designed the game board. We grabbed a pair of dice, plastic Civil War soldiers, and printed out cards with historical trivia. “President Madison and family evacuate, White House burned: lose 1 turn.” And, “Steam-powered armored warship Demologos ready for battle: move ahead 3 steps.”

I think we had more fun making the game than actually playing it. Not only were we creating a one-of-a-kind board game, but we were researching with a passion. This was not just history; this was party planning. When we told our friends the theme of the party, they went home and read up on the war to prepare. It is a memory that I will never forget, and it is a memory that you can recreate in your own family.

As you gaze out at your backyard, discouraged by the cold, dreary days, or if you find your family sick and tired of all your old board games, card games, and video games, perhaps it is time to take a page from my family’s book. Make a board game of your own. It doesn’t have to be about history; it could be about any subject that sparks your interest.

You could make a board game about inventing things, where each player is a famous inventor and whoever gets his patent approved first, wins. Or, create an Old Testament strategy game with ancient empires like Egypt, Israel, Babylon, and Canaan, all fighting for domination. Or, consider a math-themed game where you own a pie shop where fractions come into play. The possibilities are endless. Think about a subject your children love, or one that they struggle with, and brainstorm how to turn it into a board game.

Today, it is much easier. Professional graphic design software is only a click away. 3D printers now make it possible to create factory-quality tokens. But it can also be done on a budget. Create a board using leftover cardboard boxes, laminate handmade cards with tape, or create tokens from the woodshop. This is all about getting your kids excited about learning in a whole new way, breaking up the daily routine with some educational fun.

But make sure you get your kids involved in the creative process as well. For your creative child: put him in charge of the design of the game. For the straitlaced child: have her write down the rules. For the competitive child: put him in charge of making sure the game is fun. Don’t be afraid to adjust the game as time goes along. After all, this is product testing!

While the goal of this activity is to get your children excited about learning, don’t be surprised if this also ignites that entrepreneurial spark in your business-minded child. Who knows? You might have the next great board game on your hands. For my family, The War of 1812 game never replaced our favorites, but it was a blast putting it together. Curriculums may come and go, but you never forget the memories made during family game night.

Guest Author

Kyle Morgan was homeschooled from kindergarten through high school. When he is not busy writing the next classic children’s book, Kyle loves spending time with his family. He is a monthly contributor to Write 2Ignite (write2ignite.com). His work has appeared in The Caldwell Perspective and StarLight Magazine (starlightmagazine.com). You can check out his Facebook page (KyleMorganWriter) or follow him on Instagram (kylemorganwriter).

Homeschooling with Games

