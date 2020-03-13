Slime, Putty, Sensory Play... Oh My - Abigail Frazee

Share this post: Pinterest Linkedin Pocket Email

Did you know on March 6 Silly Putty was invented in 1950?! The rest is history. Now we have slime, putty, gack, goop, so many sensory wonders; it’s truly a love-hate relationship. My kiddos absolutely love playing with playdough and Aaron’s Thinking Putty, but other parties in our home (cough, daddy) cringe at the thought of those substances.

I love the imagination and creativity my kiddos use when they play with playdough and the fine motor skills they are enhancing without even knowing. To help encourage their play, I keep most of our putty, playdough, slime put away; I put out a few of one of the items (usually three containers of one of the items, since I have three kiddos), along with seasonal, themed props or impromptu tools. They enjoy the traditional cookie cutters, playdough tools, and to extend their creativity I will add in small parts (pebbles, shells, fake flowers, wooden cut outs, marbles, plastic animals…truly the list is endless).

On occasion, we will get even more creative and make our own playdough, putty, and even slime at times.

Everyone has their favorite recipes, but we enjoy making the kind you can eat; what’s more fun than playing with your food and eating it while creating.

The wonderful thing about edible playdough and putty, it’s great for younger kiddos too because well you don’t have to worry if they eat it.

Two of our favorites are yogurt putty and marshmallow playdough (perfect time with all those marshmallow peeps hitting the shelves).

Edible Yogurt Putty

Ingredients:

1 cup yogurt (any flavor will do, just make sure it’s smooth not chunky)

¾ cup cornstarch

Optional: sweet treat/snack add-ins (chocolate chips, pretzel sticks, candies, sprinkles)

Supplies:

Measuring cups

Bowl

Putty tools (plastic knife, cookie cutters, rolling pin, etc.)

Eager little hands

Directions:

Step 1: Measure yogurt and cornstarch.

Step 2: Combine yogurt and cornstarch in bowl. Mix to combine.

Step 3: Work into a ball. If putty is too sticky, add a little bit more cornstarch. If too stiff, add a little more yogurt.

Step 4: Let the creativity flow and taste testing begin.

*Use different flavors of yogurt to create different colors!

*When done playing, toss any leftovers. Putty doesn’t keep well so make a fresh batch when you’re ready for your next putty adventure.

Edible Marshmallow Playdough

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups of marshmallows (mini work best)

1 tablespoon cornstarch or powdered sugar

1 tablespoon of cooking oil

Optional: food coloring

Sweet treat/snack add-ins (chocolate chips, pretzel sticks, candies, sprinkles)

Supplies:

Measuring spoons and cups

Microwave safe bowl

Mixing spoon

Playdough tools (plastic knife, cookie cutters, rolling pin, etc.)

Eager little hands

Directions:

Step 1: Measure marshmallows and cooking oil.

Step 2: Place marshmallow in microwave safe bowl and drizzle oil over top.

Step 3: Place bowl with marshmallows and oil in microwave. Heat for 10-15 seconds.

Step 4: Stir marshmallow mixture. (You want marshmallows to become a fluff.)

*Repeat Step 3 and 4 till you get soft fluff. Be careful not to overheat. Should take approximately 20-30 seconds total.

Step 5: Add food coloring if adding and stir to incorporate.

Step 6: Add half the cornstarch or powdered sugar before the marshmallows cool, and mix together. (If still sticky, add more cornstarch/powdered sugar.)

Step 7: Form into a ball with your hands to fully incorporate everything.

Step 8: Let the creativity flow and taste testing begin.

*When done playing, toss any leftovers. Playdough doesn’t keep well so make a fresh batch when you’re ready for your next playdough adventure.

Share your favorite putty, playdough, slime, sensory play below 💚

Abi (a little bit crazy) Frazee, is a sort of newish, homeschooling momma with three little crazy Frazees. Abi, her husband, Justin & kiddos reside in the mountains of Southwestern Pennsylvania, and enjoy spontaneous field trips. Abi has a BA in Early Childhood Education, a MS in Special Education, and is a Certified Labor Doula; she uses her education, with past and present experiences to cultivate a love of learning & sharing. Love, Learn, Have Faith, Smile (& drink coffee!)