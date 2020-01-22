Cozy Winter Read Alouds - Homeschool Reading List - Rebekah Teague

One of my very favorite homeschooling traditions has mostly to do with planning. I LOVE to plan our reading list. I myself would rather spend any and all free time (and some that isn’t so free) with my nose in a book.

I am more than happy to carve out precious time in our school day for the read aloud.

In fact, having a rushed and frantic morning? Let’s read a book.

Wailing and tears during math? Let’s read a book.

We all feel under the weather? Let’s read a book.

It’s Tuesday and we just feel dandy? Let’s read a book.

I made up my mind a long time ago in my homeschool journey to never feel guilty for “only” reading a book.

Winter is the perfect time to tackle that Read Aloud list.

There is nothing better than snuggling up with cozy blankets, hot cups of chocolate, and plenty of twinkle lights. And, as I never met a theme I didn’t like, I love to fill my Winter Read Aloud lists with “wintery” sort of books.

You probably have heard of most of these books. Many of them occupy your bookshelves right now. I am just giving you an extra little nudge to pull them out, set them up in a cute basket, and start reading.

If you are still building your library, there are many ways to find great deals on books. Keep a look out at thrift stores and library sales. Put them on gift lists or purchase them used from an online bookseller. And, of course, you can always check them out at your local library.

Picture Books are often works of art, even without the words. We have many that I have kept long after my son was too old to enjoy them.

Here are some of our favorites.

The Mitten

Stopping by the Woods on a Snowy Evening

Snowflake Bentley

Owl Moon

Katy and the Big Snow

Warm as Wool

The Big Snow

The Keeping Quilt

Chapter books can be enjoyed by the whole family as well. Some our most favorite books of all time are featured in this Winter Read Aloud list.

Julie of the Woods

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

The Long Winter

Understood Betsey

Caddie Woodlawn

Stone Fox

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

All-of-a-Kind Family

Farmer Boy

What Winter Read Alouds would you add to this list?

Rebekah Teague is the homeschooling mama to one busy and beautiful boy. She is married to The Muffin who is a pastor and a really great guy. In her spare time she can be found with a book and a cup of tea. She blogs at There Will Be A $5 Charge For Whining.