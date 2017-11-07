On November 1, 2017, Kevin and I will be celebrating ten years of marriage; so keeping with the season of gratefulness I decided to share a few testimonies.

As we were raising our firstborn, Bear, I was excited because Kevin always said that once we could afford it, he’d let me come home full time. I distinctly remember the day I sobbed and prayed throughout my lunch break shortly after learning my son had taken his first steps. I wanted to be there for ALL of his first moments, and I couldn’t believe I missed a major one. Two weeks later, my husband called me into the bedroom and told me that I’d be staying home with Bear starting next week. I trusted Kevin when he said, “We will be okay, and God will provide,” and the next week, Kevin received a new job with a salary that included my annual salary, the one from his previous job, and a little more. I’m thankful for reminders that God hears our prayers and grateful that He always gives provision when we fully trust Him.

I remember praying fervently for a second child. We were sorrowfully familiar with miscarriage, and it seemed as if we were never going to carry to term again. I’d read every Bible story about having a child and though I had plenty of biblical history that God could, I still wondered if He would add us to this testimony list. In November 2013 I started experiencing horrible stomach cramps that wrapped all around my back. I’d never felt this much pain before in my life! After much back and forth, my husband told me to go to the hospital; so I packed Bear a breakfast of dry cereal and an apple, loaded him into the car, and drove myself there. We arrived shortly after 9:00 a.m. and I even laughed when the ER doctor asked if I could be pregnant. I responded, “That’s impossible! We’ve been trying for years and have only lost children.” Fifteen minutes later I was looking at a baby on the sonogram screen with tears falling down my face as my son screamed “YES! I always wanted to be a big brother.” He actually held my hand through every contraction and guided me through breathing like a trained professional until Kevin arrived. Did I mention he was only five years old? On that day I was grateful for unknown pregnancies, successful delivery of our November surprise, and the wisdom God gave Bear so he could comfort me.

I could share continuously about how God has blessed us throughout our decade of marriage. We have never gone without anything essential, and God has always replaced lost items in an abundantly magnificent way. It is my hope that during this holiday season you make the time to thank God! Tell your family and friends stories that shine a light on the loving Heavenly Father that cares, loves, guides, and comforts. Remember, testimonies and miracles should be shared no matter how big or small because your breakthrough encourages other believers to keep pressing on.

Ta’Neisha Kemp – I’m a proud wife that spontaneously serenades her husband in public. I’m a cool mom that has dance battles with her children. I’m the keep it real friend that doesn’t tell your business. I’m also the lady that cries actual tears while watching romantic comedies and reading books. If you’re a homeschool teacher that enjoys a quick “I totally understand” moment in between subjects and chores, then we just became best friends. I’m a proud believer, living a balanced life where taking care of my family is my ministry! Blog: Marriage, Motherhood, and Makeup http://married2kdk.wordpress.com

