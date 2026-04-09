Homeschooling: Won Over by the Socialized Homeschool Student

It’s no surprise that homeschooled children are socially different (in the best way), and looking at the culture around us, gladly so. This is not just my own experience watching homeschooled students over thirty years; there is also current research that confirms this phenomenon (National Home Education Research Institute). Homeschooled children make the best citizens, employees, and well-rounded adults, and it starts with the vast amount of positive socialization they receive during their years of home education. It’s no wonder that by the time these kids finish high school they are sought after by colleges, employers, communities, and churches. They are desirable students due to their high academic scores, as well as their positive social skills. They study hard, work hard, are interested in people, and serve their churches and communities. Overall, they are doing well in the real world of college and beyond.

Parental involvement in our children’s social lives is very important. We choose to homeschool because we want to direct our children’s education, and part of that education is learning how to be well-rounded and responsible adults. We can be there for them when they have to navigate tough situations and awkward encounters. We can celebrate with them when they have special moments with their friends and be grateful for those opportunities.

What first turned my attention toward homeschooling was watching homeschooled children in my Sunday School class before I even had children of my own. These beautifully socialized children were the ones who won me over to home education. They were the best socialized, most polite, most engaged, most intelligent lovers of God and His Word. I had my mind made up that when I had children of my own, they would be educated at home. I loved the fruit I saw and desired the same. Thirty-five years and eight children later, I am still won over by the best socialized, most wonderful homeschool students.

More Resources for Homeschool Socialization

Check out these resources from The Old Schoolhouse® in regards to busting the socialization myth!