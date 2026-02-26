Build Math Skills in your Homeschool

Have you ever heard someone say, “I’m a math person,” or “I’m not a math person”? People often label themselves as either being great at or terrible with math skills, which can affect their mindsets when it comes to teaching it.

Incorporating math enrichment as a homeschooling parent can be a catch-22. A mom may have found calculus to be a breeze when she was in school, yet struggles to know how to teach math skills to a non-math-enthused child. On the flipside, the parent who struggled with math as a kid might have a budding math genius on her hands.

Be relieved to know that teaching math in your homeschool is not dependent on whether you are a math person or not. Kids are sponges, ready to absorb when presented with the right materials for their level. Math struggles often occur when the material is either too easy (leading to boredom) or too hard (leading to frustration). Teaching on-level helps eliminate these frustrating challenges.

How Do I Know My Child’s Level?

Math apps are an effective tool for gauging a child’s math level, especially in the early years. Starting in the beginning stages of math is challenging, as we try to see how our child learns math skills best. Apps can help. Math Galaxy is a math enrichment app for preschool through pre-algebra, providing parents with the tools needed to see children’s strengths and weaknesses, with tools to help them grow. Using both online and offline (printable) tools, you, as a parent, will easily see where your child’s strengths are and what needs work. These are curated by the app and overseen by the parent. When you see where the struggles are, add quick and simple math enrichment activities. Try any of the following:

· Use flashcards until facts are answered in less than 3 seconds

· Timed oral math skills recitation for non-readers

· Timed written speed drills

· Hands-on math enrichment games

· Math fact songs

· Engaging math apps

What If My Child Is Behind?

Now that you have assessed your child, you can see where to go next. What most homeschooling parents never want to talk about is the sinking feeling they get when they realize their child is significantly behind in math. Realizing this about any subject is hard, but for some reason, math tends to hit harder. It feels that we have somehow failed our child, and when it’s math, we feel helpless. Here’s what to do:

1. Write down the top three math skills that need work

2. Create a timeline for when you want these to be mastered

3 . Provide an incentive to your child for when this extra work is complete (ice cream, movie night, etc.)

4. Follow your timeline while being willing to adjust as needed

5. See your child grow!

Seeing a child behind in math is discouraging, but when that realization hits, it is not the time to sit back and do nothing. It is the perfect time to take action. Be thankful you were able to catch it, so now you can take steps in the right direction!

Using a Math App Like Math Galaxy to Enrich Your Homeschool

Once you are confident in your plan to strengthen your child’s math skills, and you have the plan set into place, consider adding additional practice to the mix in the form of a math app like Math Galaxy. Print out the riddles and include them in your morning basket, or use the games as a reward for completing more difficult math tasks. You might even consider having a flex day (or two) each week where you only use the app. Your child is having fun and learning at the same time!

FAQ

Are there any child-led math activities that are hands-off for parents?

Yes! For younger learners, card games, dominoes, manipulatives, math apps, and math enrichment sites often have child-directed learning options that are generally hands-off for parents. Video-based and text-based online math courses are available for older students seeking independent learning options.

What if I need to outsource in my homeschool?

A variety of resources are available online and in your community to help with math enrichment outside of your traditional homeschool routine: tutoring, online courses, homeschool co-ops, and more. Outsourcing is a gift to homeschooling parents seeking additional help, reinforcement, or accountability.

What if my child is several math levels below grade level?

Many are, so the fact that you want to do something about it says a great deal about you as a homeschooling parent. It is best to find curriculum options that do not state the grade level in the book. Rather than being grade-based, these books are math skills-based, so your child is not discouraged. Work with her where she is at and her pace, and keep moving up.

Bio

Heather Vogler, her husband, and five children call the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia home where they homeschool and homestead. Heather has homeschooled her children from the beginning and enjoys an eclectic style of teaching. As a freelance writer she has been published in Focus on the Family Magazine, War Cry Magazine,and Brio Magazine. Heather holds a BAin Christian Ministries and currently writes at ThriftSchooling.com.