I grew up with an undiagnosed case of dyslexia with numbers. Even simple addition and subtraction problems would prove frustrating. I heard, “You made a silly mistake,” more times than I can count, and I always had issues with showing my work. I was always coming up with the answer but would get marked down for not showing my work. This was also back in the 80s when math and science were still considered “boy subjects.” I was a voracious reader and music was my passion; so I just assumed math was not for me.

Even though I struggled in math, I worked very hard to maintain good grades. However, by the time college came, I was lost. The basic skills necessary to do harder coursework were missing from my repertoire. I barely received a “C” in College Algebra, and that was ONLY because I had spoken to my professor, and he had me do extra credit assignments not in the textbook. Unfortunately, it took until I had my first full-time job (when I presented incorrect phone numbers to my boss) that I finally realized why I had such difficulties in math: I switched numbers in a sequence. This lightbulb moment was a blessing to me, even though I was embarrassed beyond belief.

Not being successful in math growing up gave me many negative emotions about teaching it in our homeschool. How was I supposed to teach my daughters a subject that I failed at? I was very concerned that I would not be able to provide them with the instruction and knowledge that they deserved. At the time we started homeschooling, I had a kindergartener and a second grader. I thought I could handle that, but what about late elementary? What about algebra?

I did a lot of praying and realized that I would take this challenge one year, one month, one week, or one day at a time if necessary. I found so many helpful ideas online; Pinterest became my best friend. Eventually, I realized teaching math to my daughters helped me overcome my fear of math. As I incorporated different teaching techniques, I built up my confidence and tackled my dyslexia. We also enjoy doing activities that are not in the textbooks. I believe keeping math fun helps my daughters and me stay engaged while still learning important skills. Here is a list of fun ideas:

1. Play Math Games – Some of our favorites are: The Allowance Game, Quirkle, and the online site Cool Math.

2. Use Math Manipulatives – Some of our favorites are: Mathlink Cubes, Base Ten Blocks, and Rainbow Fraction and Decimal Tiles.

3. Learn Percentages and Mental Math at the Grocery Store – I have my daughters calculate grocery totals, take percentages of sale items, and compare like items for the best deals.

4. Read Math Picture Books – Some of our favorites are The Greedy Triangle, Spaghetti and Meatballs for All, and The Doorbell Rang.

I no longer think math is just for boys, and I am not fearful of teaching the subject to my girls. Our society has also changed now. It perceives different subjects and who can excel at them. In fact, in the last decade, there has been a huge push to encourage girls to participate in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities. I have also found that I am really good at math as well. Believe it or not, math is my favorite subject to teach!

Michelle Martin was born into a musical family and has been teaching music for over 20 years. Besides teaching piano and voice, Michelle is a performer, a choir director, a writer, a composer, and a homeschool mom. Most recently she has published three music curricula through Schoolhouse Teachers. Music has always been a passion for Michelle, and she believes exposing a child to music is just as important as learning math or science. Michelle lives with her husband, Jim, two daughters, Zoe and Eva, and a myriad of furry and aquatic friends.

