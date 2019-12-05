Cookie Baking Season - Try Our Cake Mix Cookie Recipe!

‘Tis the season of hustle, bustle, and lots of baking. As a mom of three, there are always little helpers in the kitchen wanting to help cook and bake.

During the holiday season, my kiddos and I usually bake several dozen cookies. I attempt to pick a cookie for each of them to bake with me and a couple for us to all bake together.

A tried and true, super kid-friendly cookie recipe we have on our cookie baking list every year is cake mix cookies!

These super simple recipes are easy enough for toddlers to teens to do with little to no help, depending upon the kiddos’ age. Also, my kiddos’ favorite part is picking out the cake mix; if you want to keep it simple, classic yellow or chocolate are great or spice things up with spiced cake or even a fruit flavor (my personal favorite is lemon).

We enjoy many of the traditional cookies, but this allows the kiddos to change things up and add a different flavor besides all the chocolate style cookies normally baked.

To make these super simple (and extremely inexpensive cookies) you’ll need:

Ingredients:

One box of cake mix (whatever flavor you want)

⅓ cup vegetable oil (or whichever cooking oil you normally use)

Two eggs

Supplies:

Mixing bowl

Mixing spoon or spatula

Cookie sheet

Parchment paper or silicone mat (for easier clean up, if you have it)

Little helpers

Optional:

Icing

Sprinkles

Chocolate chips

Other add-ins/decorations

Let’s Get Baking:

Step One:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Step Two:

Gather your ingredients and supplies.

Step Three:

Add all your ingredients into the mixing bowl.

Step Four:

Mix the ingredients together. (Dough should be firm but not sticky.)

Step Five:

Use a small ice cream scooper or your hands and create ping pong ball sized balls.

Step Six:

Place balls on cookie sheet.

Step Seven:

Bake cookies for 7-9 minutes, until edges start to brown.

Step Eight:

Cool cookies.

Step Nine:

Decorate. (Let those little helpers be creative and have fun!)

Step Ten:

Enjoy with a cup of warm cocoa.

That’s it! Super easy, super fun, and extremely affordable. Of course, you can jazz these cookies up, adding in sprinkles, chocolate chips, or other things you enjoy. Even roll the balls in powdered sugar prior to placing on baking sheet for a snow crackle effect.

Have fun and bake up some memories during these cool winter days.

