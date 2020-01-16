Bundle Up with Hot Cocoa Spoons This Winter - Abigail Frazee

The holidays are over, but the temperatures are still cold and what better way to warm up than with hot cocoa!

My kiddos love hot cocoa, popcorn, and movie days (in pajamas of course); it’s a great way to make some relaxing memories and find a new family favorite movie.

To jazz up hot cocoa day, we like to add a couple activities to make it even more fun (and of course educational).

A special hot cocoa day treat: hot cocoa Rice Krispie treats! A few simple changes to traditional Rice Krispie treats and, bam, hot cocoa Rice Krispies. To make hot cocoa Rice Krispies, simply replace regular Rice Krispies with Cocoa Rice Krispies and add in 1-2 packets of hot cocoa mix. Super easy, inexpensive, and what kiddo (or kiddo at heart) does not love Rice Krispie treats.

Want to share the hot cocoa love with friends? Hot cocoa spoons are a great way to share some hot cocoa cheer; pair with a mug and a bag of popcorn to make a nice little neighbor gift or to brighten someone’s day.

To make hot cocoa spoons, grab the following supplies:

Plastic spoons

Chocolate chips (white, milk, semi-sweet, or whatever you prefer)

Cooking oil

Decoration treats (mini candy canes, crushed candy canes, Andes candies baking chips, mini marshmallows, sprinkles, other flavored chocolate chips-peanut butter, butterscotch, caramel)

Microwave safe bowl

Measuring cup & spoon

Wax or parchment paper

Cookie sheet

Let’s make hot cocoa spoons:

Step 1:

Line cookie sheet with wax or parchment paper. Set aside.

Step 2:

Place decoration treats in individual bowls. Set to side.

Step 3:

Measure 1 cup of chocolate chips and 1 teaspoon of oil into a microwave safe bowl.

Step 4:

Microwave chocolate chips in 30 second increments, stirring after each increment till smooth and no lumps.

Step 5:

Dip plastic spoons into melted chocolate, stir, swirl, and load them up.

Step 6:

Set dipped spoons onto paper covered cookie sheet.

Step 7:

While chocolate is still warm and soft on spoons, add the decoration treats – be creative or simple. Melt other chocolate flavored chips to add swirls of design, crushed candy canes, mini marshmallows, build a marshmallow snowman, the options are endless.

Step 8:

Place cookie tray with spoons on it in fridge for 15-20 minutes to set up.

Step 9:

To enjoy now or later. If saving or sharing, wrap chocolate end of spoon with plastic wrap and tie with twist tie or string or place in a ziplock bag.

Or warm up some milk, dip those spoons, swirl till melted, and enjoy!

Step 10:

Turn on your favorite movie, pop some popcorn, enjoy your hot cocoa.

If you are sharing the spoons, you can create a little tag to tie on to add a little more happiness.

Hope you enjoy your hot cocoa spoons! Share your hot cocoa day ideas and pictures below.

Abi (a little bit crazy) Frazee, is a sort of newish, homeschooling momma with three little crazy Frazees. Abi, her husband, Justin & kiddos reside in the mountains of Southwestern Pennsylvania, and enjoy spontaneous field trips. Abi has a BA in Early Childhood Education, a MS in Special Education, and is a Certified Labor Doula; she uses her education, with past and present experiences to cultivate a love of learning & sharing. Love, Learn, Have Faith, Smile (& drink coffee!)