What Do Children Learn at Christmas - Meredith Curtis

In the hustle and bustle of Christmas, we forget that there is so much education during the holidays. As homeschooling families living a lifestyle of learning, Christmas presents unique scholarship opportunities!

Let’s explore all the ways your children can learn at Christmas!

Bible

The story of Christmas (mostly found in Luke chapters 1 & 2 and Matthew chapters 1 & 2) never grows old. It is full of all the exciting things people love! Angels, miracles, prophetic dreams, drama, escape, babies! The Bible reveals a God who loves us so deeply that He sent His one and only Son to be born as a helpless baby.

We love to read the entire Christmas story starting with prophecies from the Old Testament each year. We thrill at Elizabeth giving birth, John leaping in his mother’s womb, Joseph staying with Mary after a talk with an angel, angels singing to shepherds, wise men bringing extravagant gifts, prophetic words at the temple from Anna and Simeon, and a mad dash to Egypt.

Learn more about Jesus’ birth in my podcast The Birthday that Cut History in Two.

Underneath the drama, there is a yearly reminder to our children that God can do anything! And He loves us dearly!

Character

There are so many character-building opportunities at Christmas.

Opening our home for caroling parties or cookie swaps cultivates the spirit of hospitality in our children’s hearts.

Making and choosing gifts for others teaches our children the joy of giving.

Giving to the poor, filling a shoe box for war refugees, or sending a missionary box all teach our children compassion in a super-practical way!

History

Our children learn history at Christmas!

Beyond learning about the focal point of history (Jesus!), our children get to listen to all the old family stories. Nothing can replace Uncle Ted’s story of Christmas during the Vietnam War or Aunt Sally’s tale of celebrating Christmas after 9/11 in New York City.

Not all stories will involve world events, but history is history! Family stories actually create in children a desire to learn more about history.

So, ask Grandma to tell the children how she celebrated Christmas in the “old days.”

For more history tips, listen to my podcast How to Enjoy History!

Homemaking/Life Skills

There are a year’s worth of homemaking opportunities in December. From baking cookies and making candy to creating bath salts and knitting a blanket, let your children jump into the arts of home.

Here are a few Christmas homemaking skills opportunities:

Baking Cookies, Cakes, and Desserts

Planning Holiday Meals & Shopping Lists

Wrapping Presents

Shopping/Lists

Cooking Holiday Foods

Candy Making

Soap Making

Home Crafts

Decorating for Christmas

Deep Cleaning before Relatives Arrive (let kids help!)

Knitting, Crocheting, Cross-Stitch

Sewing, Quilting, Serging

Cake Decorating

Card Making

Calligraphy

Handwriting

Let children sign Christmas cards and write notes in their very best handwriting.

Photography

That family Christmas photo each year where you think “Never again!” is actually a learning experience. Spacing, light, color, and background are all basics of photography.

In addition, children can take photos, and the best ones can be developed and put into a special Christmas album. Take pictures and talk about what makes a good picture.

Financial Management

Christmas can break the bank! But it doesn’t have to. Make a Christmas budget, and let children know what it is. They can help you stay within your means.

As children get older, they will want to spend their own money at Christmas—another great learning experience about budgeting, spending, and stretching!

Writing

Children can write the family Christmas letter. They might want to author a poem, Christmas story, or essay on Christmas. Grandparents love to get these treasures!

Arts/Crafts

Paint, draw, build, craft, and put together all kinds of handmade gifts this Christmas. Making and giving a handmade gift is precious for both the giver and recipient. And, of course, your children are learning new skills and strengthening old ones.

Music

I love Christmas carols. Not only are they fun to sing, but they are packed with theology!

Listening and singing Christmas carols is a music lesson because many of the melodies are not simple! Beyond singing, learn to play carols on an instrument!

Singing in the children’s choir for Christmas is a great opportunity for your children to get free music lessons.

Drama

Is there a church Christmas play? By all means, let your children jump in and expose them to drama!

Communication Skills

Christmas involves so much visiting with other folks—a great time to grow in all kinds of communication skills:

Active Listening

Asking Questions

Helping People Feel Welcome

Expressing Opinions in a Humble Way

Introductions

Conflict Resolution

Okay, conflict resolution isn’t something we want to learn, but honestly it is something we need to learn.

There can be conflict at Christmas, and learning to handle conflict in a loving way helps every family thrive instead of just survive.

You and your family can learn more about conflict resolution by listening to my podcast Fight Fair!

So, make the most of the holidays this year. And go about the normal Christmas routine with new confidence, realizing how very much your children are learning!

