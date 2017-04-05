Welcome Grace Bible College

Today we are pleased have a guest with us. This is a rare treat, I hope you enjoy!

Hi there! Please introduce yourself to our readers.

My name is Alex Bradley and I am the Director of Enrollment at Grace Bible College. I live in downtown Grand Rapids with my wife, Meghan, and my two children, Roane and Ford. I have been working in higher education for almost 7 years now and I love being in environments that foster learning. I have personally, spiritually, and relationally grown as a result of environments like the one at Grace. When I am away from my job I enjoy sipping delicious coffee, eating Mexican food, hiking, and taking my kids to the park.

What is your mission at Grace Bible College?

Our mission is important, but only if it flows from our identity, or our “why statement.” Grace Bible College strives to “Graduate godly individuals prepared to serve Christ in church and society.” In essence, we believe that faith and life are inseparable. A pastor needs just as much training and spiritual guidance as a business owner or a caretaker for elderly patients. Still, what makes this far more compelling is how we go about accomplishing this. “We exist to welcome students to belong through powerfully loving relationships that move them toward their God-given purpose.” In other words we exist to help you Belong, Be Loved, and Be Purposeful.

Where is Grace Bible College located? And why do you love it there?

Grace Bible College is located in Wyoming which is a city on the southwest end of Grand Rapids. Of course downtown Grand Rapids is less than 10 minutes away with all of its phenomenal coffee shops, world class restaurants, and endless activities. Still, the campus doesn’t have the hustle and bustle of the big city because it is tucked away in a small neighborhood. What makes that so unique is that we are literally a part of a community. Our students live in houses and apartments in the surrounding blocks which gives them the real life experience of interacting with others in meaningful and respectful ways.

What makes your college unique?

Everyone talks about community. It has become a true buzzword in our day and age. Yet, before people were talking about it, we were living it. I have worked at other higher education institutions and have never experienced the kind of community that Grace Bible College offers. Of course every student finds friends at college, but Grace goes beyond that. Our students have relationships with everyone on campus, staff and faculty included. Our president has lunch in the cafeteria several times a week just to connect with students. Our faculty have their classes over for dinner all of the time. Students have direct access to their professors because they aren’t afraid to hand out their cell phone number and encourage a call at any hour. That’s not something that you can create. It was born with the inception of this school!

One other thing that distinguishes us is our commitment to the Bible. Plenty of schools offer Bible and theology classes, but the Bible is a regular textbook for all of our subjects. We are deeply convinced that the Bible is not just a spiritual book, but one that sheds light on every aspect of life.

Can you share the average class size with us?

On average, our school offers a 12 to 1 ratio of students to faculty. That means that classes are smaller, so that relationships are fostered and interactive learning is woven into the fabric of our curriculum. Every student’s journey is unique and we want to cater our instruction to meet each person where they are.

What majors do you offer?

Our residential campus offers 13 degree programs with a growing number of concentrations. Our top programs are business, human services, worship arts, youth ministry, and education.

What plans or goals does Grace Bible have for the future?

All I can say is that our goals are ambitious! Our school was named the fastest growing Bible College in America by the ABHE. We are looking toward expansion in many areas of our curriculum and campus to facilitate the growth and interest surrounding our school. We are excited to invite students in the homeschool communities to join us in this season of growth and expansion.

Visit Grace Bible College via online: https://www.gbcol.edu

Or

1011 Aldon ST SW

Wyoming, MI 49509

Phone: (616) 538-2330

Toll free: (800) 968-1887

Fax: (616) 538-0599

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GraceBibleCollege

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gbcol

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+gracebiblecollege