Homeschooling during the holidays can seem like a monumental task for many families. Tasks like decorations, gifts, activities, and preparing meals can be stressful and overwhelming. Yet, you don’t need to get wrapped up in the materialism of the world. Instead, remember the REAL reason for the season! There are SO many creative ways to incorporate “Jesus is the Reason” into your homeschool day.

You don’t have to buy umpteen gifts, decorate 3 trees, and say “YES” to every Christmas-themed party.

Instead, you can enJOY the holiday and praise the Lord.

How? Let me share with you four ways.

1. Time can be on YOUR side

First, set realistic goals for your accomplishments during the busy holiday season. Don’t pack your schedule with unnecessary commitments and obligations. Instead, adjust your homeschool plans to reflect YOUR holiday goals.

When it’s a busy day or week, the three core subjects should be the main focus. This is also true for the holidays. You can replace non-core subjects with homemade gifts, fun games, or the story of Jesus’ birth in Luke 2.

Setting a timer helps you keep focused on the priority at hand. For a particular subject or cleaning spree, I’ll set the timer for 20 minutes. It’s a challenge to get your task completed in the time allotted plus finishing is a reward itself!

2. Bake and Take

The holiday season is a perfect time for teaching your daughters or sons how to bake. Pick a recipe you’ve never tried and learn together. You can spread the JOY of the gospel by wrapping cookies in a decorative bag and passing it to someone in need. If Christmas is a few days away, freeze the extras for later.

3. Teaching Tech

Here is another creative way to incorporate “Jesus is the Reason” into your homeschool day. Use technology!

Do you have out-of-town family member you can’t visit this year? Record a video for an aunt or grandparents you haven’t seen in a while. Send the specially-made video via e-mail or text by sharing the Youtube link.

If your kids are older, download video software on your smartphone or laptop/computer. They can try editing videos and add special titles and slides. For Windows or Android, Movie Maker is an easy and free tool. For Apple users, iMovie is another great option.

If you’d like more tips on how to make technology helpful for your homeschool day, click here.

4. Fulfilling Field Trips

Schedule a nursing home field trip with other homeschoolers. You can sing hymns, play music, and visit the patients! Spreading the gospel doesn’t have to be a burden. Pass out goodie packages ample with cookies, candy, or fruit. Pray over each bag as you slip in a tract or homemade Bible verse bookmark.

Jesus IS the Reason for the Season

Don’t get so caught up in your to-do list this season. Instead, focus on the Reason for the season. It’s Jesus! I’ve shared with you 4 ways to incorporate “Jesus is the Reason” into your day. Now, let’s spread the JOY to others so they have the assurance that Christ is their gift of eternal life.

Remember, it’s simple. It’s JOY. J – Jesus. O – Others. Y – Yourself.

Have a wonderful Christmas, friends!

Natalie Fullmer is married with two children. After leaving her IT career in the healthcare industry, she decided to stay home full-time and homeschool both children. In the early days, she used boxed curriculum but has now adopted a Charlotte Mason & Eclectic-type style the last few years. She works part-time as a Virtual Assistant and teaches English to Chinese children. Natalie is also a proud member of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Besides homeschooling, her passions include raising animals on her mini farm, reading non-fiction, gardening, learning the latest tech, and sharing her minimalist approach with other homeschool moms on her blog at http://contentwithsimple.com. Favorite bible verse for encouragement is Philippians 4:13.