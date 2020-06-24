The Ultimate List of Core Subject Homeschool Curriculum Reviews

Share this post: Pinterest Linkedin Pocket Email

Now that homeschooling has hit the mainstream over the past few decades, families who choose to home educate are no longer considered abnormal—for the most part. Thanks to its growing popularity, many families have gone before us and have graced the Internet with a plethora of homeschool curriculum reviews that we can use at our disposal. If the way we are teaching a particular subject does not seem to be working, we can simply go online and see what works for other homeschooling families—or doesn’t. Reading reviews are an excellent way to see which materials might (or might not) be a good fit for us. Now that many conventions have been either canceled or postponed, parents are looking more in-depth at homeschool reviews online before they complete the checkout process on an unknown homeschooling website. Let’s take a look at the core subjects that we generally teach our children.

English and Language Arts

Children either love language arts or despise it. No need to force it. I’ve noticed with my boys that if I have a designated English curriculum, they shy away from it. When I sneak it in under the guise of a family read-aloud or a hands-on project, I receive less resistance. You know your child better than anyone else. If your child is hesitant to do English projects, assign reading material and grammar activities using a gentle approach that works best for them. On the other hand, if your child thrives with language arts based materials, an exciting world can open up with the vast amount of literature-based resources available for homeschoolers. Here are some ways that several of our Crew members have been successful in the area of language arts:

Math

Fear not. You need not be a math expert to teach this subject. The key to teaching math successfully is knowing your child’s learning style. It’s true. For most other subjects, your child can adapt and adjust if you are not approaching the subject according to their learning style—for the most part. Not so much with math facts. Your child will either get it or they won’t, and that is what can be so frustrating for parents. One child is rattling off their times tables with ease while the other is struggling with subtraction. They just don’t get it. Once you acknowledge each child’s learning style, you can use a curriculum that teaches according to that style. Is your child a tactile learner? Find a program that uses hands-on techniques. Does your child enjoy the challenge of memorization? There is a curriculum for that as well.

Science

Your child has most likely been exposed to science concepts from day one. Children are naturally curious, exploring the world around them. As parents, we simply nurture this curiosity. Set aside time each day to foster your child’s naturally inquisitive mind. Plan for not only reading and instruction but experiments and notebooking. Once you find a routine that works best for your family, stick with it, and you will be amazed at how quickly your child will grow in their scientific knowledge.

History

History can be intimidating for many parents: dates, names, facts, and dreaded memorization. When we approach history with drudgery, yes, it can be intimidating, but if we ask ourselves the question, “Why are we teaching history?” then everything changes. The reasons for teaching history can be eye-opening. Albert Einstein said, “If you want to know the future, look at the past.” We study history to know how to approach the future. If we want our children to be critical thinkers, sensitive to other cultures, have a heart for world missions, and an understanding of Christian civic duty, we teach them history. History lessons can be taught in a variety of ways and methods. Here are a few excellent examples:

Foreign Language

Did you know that 75% of the world does not speak English at all? Yes, there are many pockets of the world where bits and pieces of English are spoken, but if you really want to get to the heart of a person to share the gospel with them, knowing their language is the way to do it. Learning another language to reach others is truly a sacrifice and a labor of love. Instilling this discipline into our children’s daily lives can potentially reach the world. Here are some ways that other homeschoolers have implemented language learning into their daily routine.