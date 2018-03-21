Part one covered the “what”; now we will discover the “how” behind the powerfully educational Tell THE Story (TTS) method used by Christian missionaries across the globe. By the end of this article, you will learn how to prep yourself for TTS and be eager to learn how to prep your children—especially after exploring the bonus audio and PDF links at the end of this article.

How to Choose a Story

Versatility is the beauty of TTS. Any scriptural passage with narrative is a winning candidate for TTS. Remember though, the entire Bible is God’s story of working with mankind. Yes, we can jump into the middle and discover a gem, but it is most rich and complete when we start at the beginning. Thus, TTS is a fabulous way to teach the Bible as God authored it.

How to Memorize

Memorizing is obviously the most challenging element of TTS. However, I would still encourage you to try memorizing rather than reading from the Bible for the following reasons:

1. Example

What Christian parents don’t yearn for their children to have God’s Word treasured in their hearts? But the likelihood of this being so, is next to none if they never witness you doing it in daily life. You can’t lead where you haven’t been. The effort you make at memorizing the Word of God will speak ten times louder than any lecture you, their Sunday School teacher, or the most eloquent preacher will ever give.

2. At Hand

With stories stored in your memory, anywhere can be a teaching opportunity. Most Biblical stories take only five to seven minutes to recite, making them perfect while in a waiting room, on the commute to music lessons, or during cuddle time before bed.

3. Easier than You Think

I had a twelve-hour notice with my first TTS recitation. As first, I was positive navigating my directional-challenged self through a national forest would be more possible than memorizing an entire Bible passage during the TTS training event my church was hosting. But wonder of wonders, it happened. Much of the Bible was written to be heard rather than read, meaning it is powerfully crafted to be memory-friendly to both hearers and speaker. Committing a Scriptural story to memory is likely the most natural task you can require of those fusing brain neurons.

Now you are all prepped for “how” to harness TTS; in part three, we’ll learn how to prep your children. In the meantime, here are some helpful links to learn more about TTS, including the TTS home page, an overview PDF and audio of a live training session with a professional TTS trainer, Candice Brooks.

TTS Home Page

TTS Overview PDF

Audio Training with Candice Brooks

Kenzi Knapp is a follower of Christ, homeschool graduate and student of history. A fourth generation Missourian she enjoys writing about daily life enrolled in Gods great course of faith and His story throughout the ages at her blog, Honey Rock Hills.