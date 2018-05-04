You are invited to attend the Summer Summit on July 6, 2018 at Basics Co-op Community Room, 1711 Lodge Drive, Janesville, WI 53545. The four sessions of the Summer Summit are food, faith, friendships, and fun. These four f’s are the ingredients for a happy homeschool mom.

FOOD – There’s something about a get-together with food that nourishes a mother’s heart as well as her body. A light dinner will be served with a turkey and cheddar sandwich on a telera roll, chips, chocolate chip cookie, and iced tea.

FAITH – A short time of reviewing what God has to say about issues closest to a mother’s heart can do wonders to fill up an exhausted mom. Susan Reed, a homeschool mother of three, shares how you can have joy in the journey with your priorities in place.

FRIENDSHIPS – Friendships strengthen us to be better wives and mothers. As any mom can attest, we tend to get so focused on others that we neglect ourselves; and that’s not good for anyone. We need to be with other homeschool moms – for that occasional grown-up conversation. A time to encourage one another and learn from each other’s challenges. During this session, conversation prompts will set in motion the “gift of gab”.

FUN – Fun is the final, and in my opinion the most important session. Proverbs 17:22 says, “a merry heart doeth good like a medicine: but a broken spirit drieth the bones.” The Bible seems to suggest that laughter is a good antidote for the blues. That’s why I take fun so seriously. Therefore, a good game is a critical component for a successful Summer Summit.

DOOR PRIZES – Our door prize table is always a hit and huge blessing! If you have a business and would like to donate a door prize for FREE advertisement in the program, please contact Susan Reed at susanmreed22@gmail.com.

4:30 Check-In

5:00 FOOD

5:30 FAITH

6:30 FRIENDSHIPS

7:00 FUN

7:30 Door Prizes – you must be present to win!

Visit https://www.freewebstore.org/my-happy-homeschool/Summer_Summit_-_WI/p5311507_18188842.aspx and register by June 22, 2018 to attend the Summer Summit and join moms like you to celebrate the homeschool journey together! We do not offer refunds, just as you had purchased a ticket for a concert or sporting event. However, you may transfer your registration to one other person. If you wish to transfer your registration to another person, please email susanmreed22@gmail.com with the transferee name and contact information.