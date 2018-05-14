FORGOT YOUR DETAILS?


State History by A Helping Hand

state history

 

Study YOUR state–we have all 50!

State History from a Christian Perspective (Grades 3-12)

  • Complete state history course on your state, including text, maps, color state symbol pictures, quizzes, tests, lesson plans, answer key, state constitution study guide
  • Students use our text material to construct project notebook either in their own three-ring binder or in Abeka’s preformatted scrapbook, My State Notebook
  • Thirty-lesson (6-week) course, easily expandable.  One-semester option for secondary level can be teacher-directed or independent study

 

My State History Funbook (Age 4 – Grade 2)

  • Color-cut-paste introduction to your state
  • Includes spiral-bound pre-formatted scrap-book with cutouts and state symbol pictures to be pasted into the Funbook
  • Correlated with older level so all ages can learn together

 

OR study ALL FIFTY states!

 

Fifty States Under God (Grades 3 – 12)

  • Workbook study of all fifty states in order of statehood
  • Time-line and progressive map study built right into lesson plans (older level only)
  • Completely SELF-CONTAINED: provides ALL information necessary to fill in the workpages as well as teacher instructions
  • Color state symbol pictures for all 50 states included

 

Fifty States Under God for Young Learners (Age 4 – Grade 2)

  • Color-cut-paste version of the study of all fifty states in order of statehood
  • Completely SELF-CONTAINED: provides ALL information necessary to fill in the workpages as well as teacher instructions
  • Color state symbol pictures for all 50 states included

 

Geography of the Fifty States (Grades 3-12)

  • Teaches US Geography though a study of the fifty states in order as they were added to the US
  • Correlates geography with history to show how geography affected our nation’s growth pattern
  • Completely SELF-CONTAINED.  Includes tests, answer keys, teacher instructions

 

http://www.statehistory.net/

 

"Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it" (Proverbs 22:6).
