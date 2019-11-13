Autumn is Here and We All Know What That Means. Soup Season!

Cool, crisp air, smells of apples and pumpkin spice, festivals everywhere can mean only one thing….

It’s Soup Season.

When autumn rolls around and the temperatures drop, we pull out the blankets, warm beverages, and a family favorite SOUP!

I enjoy finding new recipes, making my own creations, and even making timeless family classics.

Soup can be simple or extreme, but every time is delicious!

This fall I have already added a few new amazing soups to my apron belt, and the family has definitely enjoyed each one.

After seeing a friend post a beautiful tortellini soup and reading the recipe (realizing it looked and sounded amazing, but it was dinner time and I need at least three hours to make), I decided to make my own random recipe.

So here it is…

Tortellini Soup for the Soul

Ingredients:

One small/medium onion

Several cloves of garlic (We love garlic; I used four.)

Olive (or another cooking) oil

8 oz. can tomato sauce

1 box (32 oz.) beef broth

Italian seasoning

Salt

Pepper

1 package of tortellini

1 bunch of kale or spinach (chopped)

Milk or cream of choice (I used coconut but can use half & half or other cream for richer soup.)

3 or so fresh basil leaves finely chopped or 1 tbs. of dry basil

Optional:

Ground meat of your choice (sausage, burger, etc.)

Supplies:

Blender

Large pot

Skillet

Knife

Cutting board

Mixing spoon

Step 1: Remove skin from onion and coarsely chop.

Step 2: Remove skin from cloves, if removing from a garlic bulb.

Step 3: Add chopped onion, garlic, and about an ⅛ cup of oil to blender.

Step 4: Puree onion/garlic combination (side note: my family doesn’t like “chunks” in their food, so I always purée the onion/garlic, but if your family is fine with “chunk” feel free to skip this part).

Step 5: Add purée mixture to pot.

Step 6: Season purée mixture with salt and pepper.

Step 7: Sauté purée mixture for 5-7 minutes or until fragrant and translucent.

Step 8: To the pot add beef broth, tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, and a touch more salt and pepper.

Step 9: Bring ingredients in the pot to a boil.

Step 10: Add tortellini to the pot and cook according to package directions (but just cooking in broth, not cook and draining) approximately 5-7 minutes.

Step 11: Chop kale or spinach and add to pot.

Step 12: Simmer for 10-20 minutes (or more depending on time).

Step 13: Add a splash of cream and basil.

Step 14: Give everything a happy stir.

Step 15: Serve and enjoy (goes great with a crusty bread or garlic bread for dipping in broth).

Optional: If you want to add meat while soup is simmering (step 12), brown meat in a skillet and add it to pot in step 13.

Hope you and your family enjoy this tasty soul soup as much our family did. May your fall be full of many more cozy evenings with warm soup and fuzzy blankets.

Abi (a little bit crazy) Frazee, is a sort of newish, homeschooling momma with three little crazy Frazees. Abi, her husband, Justin & kiddos reside in the mountains of Southwestern Pennsylvania, and enjoy spontaneous field trips. Abi has a BA in Early Childhood Education, a MS in Special Education, and is a Certified Labor Doula; she uses her education, with past and present experiences to cultivate a love of learning & sharing. Love, Learn, Have Faith, Smile (& drink coffee!)