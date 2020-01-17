Homeschool Solutions for Struggling Spellers - Kristi Hertzog

I was recently talking to my husband about spelling in our homeschool and how sometimes it is a real struggle. For some of my girls, the letters just seem to flow like they are on stage at the National Spelling Bee. Others need a little more guidance, and I find myself praying for the ability to extend grace.

My husband questioned if spelling even mattered anymore. As a homeschool mom, I have a front row seat to the fruits of our spelling labor unfold as I listen to my girls read. When they are reading aloud, I am reminded that spelling aids in reading. This is only one reason why teaching spelling is important. As an avid reader myself, I pray I am raising kids who love to read. There is nothing like curling up with a great book! As they grow as readers, I want to focus on areas where they are struggling in a gentle, educationally fun way. The last thing I want to do is make the process a stressful one, admittedly though there are days that patience and stress levels are tested.

The English language is tricky. You can’t teach kids to spell solely relying on phonics. Word lists and weekly tests aren’t easy for me to keep up with. They tend to force me to move at a pace that may not work for my daughter. All my creative techniques, like using sidewalk chalk or shaving cream are beloved, but they don’t seem to be the ticket either.

So, what does work? I have made some discoveries regarding techniques that have worked for my girls. I hope they work for your family too.

I create spelling lists using vocabulary words from reading, science, history, or writing. I find if they understand the word and are hearing it repeatedly, they get a better grasp on the word. It also makes spelling more meaningful.

Turn spelling words into acronyms to help with recall. For example, if the word is k-n-i-g-h-t you could help them create the following sentence : Kenny Newton Is Going Home Too . I see the benefit of this activity when my girls are writing. They love to recall their sentences, and this helps them spell.

Fill in the Blank Spelling Words. Just like the famous folk song "Bingo" where during the song, letters are omitted as the song progresses, use letter tiles to build words. Begin with having only one of the letters missing and then progress until they are using tiles to create the word independently.

Hunt for the Spelling Mistakes. I tape words around the house and have them hunt for the spelling mistakes. When they discover the mistakes, I have them work through fixing the word. I love to throw in lots of words that are mastered. I want them to feel the progress they have made during this activity.

Picture Spelling. I often have my daughters draw pictures of the words they are struggling with. This helps with understanding the word in context and creativity seems to be a benefit with recalling the spelling of the word.

Use Music. Apply a catchy tune to practice spelling a word. You will find yourself singing and spelling too.

At the end of the day, ultimately patience is the key with spelling and everything else when it comes to homeschool, teaching, and parenting! I have an older and much wiser friend who often reminds me just because “it” is difficult today, doesn’t mean “it” will be difficult tomorrow. Our “it” just happens to be spelling. In the grand scheme of life, I think that is an okay problem to have.

