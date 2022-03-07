Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), Mama

I believe science education starts in the book of Genesis and continues through the Scriptures. So, while I am teaching these STEM subjects, I always have my child read through the Bible by the end of their school years. Then, there are four things that come to mind about leading our children today to help them tomorrow.

Prepare. I would help them prepare in advance by looking at what each science position requires academically and also interview scientists in these positions to find out if this is what they really desire. I found a lot of this information in one place.

And, here is information to help you teach the scientific method, science fair ideas, hands-on STEM

activities, and engineering resources.

Research. If college is involved, I would also have my high school child do their own research and check each college’s science department website and try to discern their philosophies on creation and then read through some of their science class descriptions to see if this is a good fit.

Pray. Pray daily for each child. Pray that God would open up doors and orchestrate the people and events in their life to bring them to what He has planned for them. Pray that whatever gifts, abilities, talents, jobs, or college searches that God would be glorified in all those choices and giftings. Pray for their salvation and their sanctification. What good is it if they gain the whole science world but lose their own soul?

Trust God. Trust that God will sovereignly lead you and your child through these school years and into their future. He desires to do so. Throughout the Bible, you will see the principle that God rewards obedience. I know He will reward your obedience as you have set your children apart and separated them from the world and its teachers so that they would be raised in Godliness for His purposes. Trust Him that He will provide all that your child will need for life and Godliness through their knowledge of Him (See 2 Peter 1:3).

“Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths” (Proverbs 3:5-6).

Prepare, Research, Pray, and Trust God.

Trusting with you,

Deborah

Here are some more links on incorporating STEM subjects into your curriculum:

Deborah Wuehler is the Senior Editor and Director of Production here at The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. She would say she is a very ordinary homeschool mom–with one exception: she has an extra-ordinary God Who provides all she needs for life and homeschooling. She has eight children aged 11 to 29. Deborah’s mission is this: to point other homeschoolers to the Lord in all they do, think, and feel—and to confirm that they, too, can find everything they need for life, godliness–and homeschooling–in their knowledge of Him (2 Peter 1:3, 4).