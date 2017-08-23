When my husband and I were first married, we began a discussion about homeschooling. By the time our first child was born five years later, we knew that we wanted to homeschool. I had been a schoolteacher, teaching second grade and then special education. However, I quit working to stay home with our first child. Three more children followed within the next six years. We affirmed our decision to homeschool. The plan was to begin homeschooling, and when the last child was school aged, I would go back to teaching at the small Christian school where I had previously taught, and the children would all go with me to attend school.

God led us in a different direction, however. By the time the fourth child was school aged, I knew that homeschooling was the best thing for our family—for the long term. My husband agreed, and we decided to continue homeschooling. The small Christian school also closed up that year, making the decision an easier one.

We’ve continued to homeschool, with two children now in their high school years. I’m now homeschooling Kathryne, 16; Charles, 14; Ashlyne, 11; and Rachel, 10. Entering the high school years has been a little scary, but I’m truly enjoying homeschooling teens.

