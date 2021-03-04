Redeeming the Rough Homeschool Day - Danielle Poorman

We can all agree that rough homeschool days happen. Sometimes they occur more often than we’d like. When we encounter chaotic days or seasons of life, homeschooling can take a hit and we’re left feeling “behind the curve.”

Don’t despair! There is hope, and all is not lost. Even the roughest of homeschool days seem hopeful with a few intentional steps. It’s very possible to redeem the roughest of homeschool days.

Widen Your Priority Lens

Although we begin the year with set plans and focused minds, the tiniest issues can throw us off our game. Sudden illnesses, impromptu doctor visits, unexpected guests, and more can cause more than a crimp in our days. Everyone is off the normal routine, and we as parents zone in on everything that’s fallen apart.

What if we widened our lens and viewed the bigger picture? A shift in perspective and remembering our main priorities can help redeem the “off” days. This can also calm tired spirits and bring peace to our atmosphere.

Pause and Have Some Fun

If there is one thing that helps redeem a rough homeschool day, it’s pausing the textbooks and shifting gears. When we have rough days in our home, we stop, gather around, and read some books. There is something beautifully calming about our reading and their listening that invokes peace and calm.

During my second year of homeschooling, I purchased a few baskets (nothing fancy) and placed them around the common areas. I am certain that my children’s favorite sentence is, “Okay, kids. Go grab a book from the basket.” Some other ideas include:

Teatime

Nature walks

Free art

Board games (educational or not)

Calm music and drawing

These are just a few ways to pause and have some fun while still learning restfully.

Stay the Course

Have you ever had a series of rough homeschool days and felt the temptation to simply quit? I can honestly admit that I have felt this way, more than once. Recently, I have claimed Galatians 6:9 as a balm for my soul on these occasions. This verse says, “And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.”

Our work is good work! Yes, we will have rough days, and they can make us weary. However, when we stay the course and remain faithful, we will see fruit. Making a few adjustments in our rough seasons can keep us connected with our children and stay strong in our good work.

What are some ways you can redeem your rough homeschool days?

Danielle is a former classroom teacher turned “work-from-home” and homeschooling mother of two. She now spends her days teaching her children, reading numerous books, and sharing her gifts with others. She blogs about her adventures at DanielleHope.com.