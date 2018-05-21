<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dr. Dale Conaway is the CEO of Purity Press Publishers and has written and published 9 Books in the “Biblical Sexuality Series.”

Our company is committed to reestablishing a foundation for moral sexual behavior. We publish resources that focus on the wholesome, sexual development and healing of youth, young adults, singles, and married couples. This unique, landmark series has been produced after more than 25 years of in depth, scholarly research. Human sexuality is addressed with a scripturally conservative focus.

Some of the author’s stated goals and objectives:

Propagate the Biblical “laws” that govern human sexual behavior in such a manner that will impact the sexual culture of this present generation and future generations.

Promote the sexual healing and restoration of this generation.

Provide instructional resource tools that are academically sound and Biblically oriented which will aid parents, educators, and church leaders in addressing the current sexuality crisis.

The Biblical Sexuality Series is a Bible based resource that will: