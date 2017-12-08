As the holiday season is upon us, my kids are anxious to make crafts and homemade gifts. They put a great deal of thought into the interests of each family member when considering gift giving. Photo bookmarks are fun to make and always a big hit.

Taking creative pictures is the first step in making these comical bookmarks. My kids pretended they were dangling from the side of a cliff while holding onto a rope. They really got into their roles, and their playacting provided some hysterical expressions.

The background of the photo is going to be cut away, so the pictures can be taken anywhere. Be careful there is nothing blocking the “dangling” child, and that the entire image is captured. To have multiple kids in one photo, have one child reaching up to “hold the rope.” Add more children by grabbing on to the first child. Make sure they are holding on at the side so it looks realistic. Standing on tiptoes will help give the look of dangling.

Once you have taken a number of pictures, select your favorites to print. You want the image of your child to be close to the full height of the photo, so you may need to do some cropping for size adjustments. Once you’ve made edits, order prints from your local photo store.

Cutting out the images is easiest with a pair of small quality scissors. Cutting was more tedious than I expected, and my younger kids weren’t able to help as much. They did provide careful supervision to make sure I didn’t inadvertently sever any toes.

Laminate the cut-out images, or use boxing tape, to protect them. Punch a hole in each photo where it appears the child is holding on. Attach yarn to make a tassel.

Homemade projects are a fun way to focus my kids’ growing holiday excitement and to experience the joy of gift giving. Their whimsical humor will surely put a smile on Grandma’s face every time she goes to mark her book.

Teresa is a wife and busy homeschooling mom. With a passion for writing, she shares the adventures and lessons of her faith, family and homeschool.

Teresabrouillette.com